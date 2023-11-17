Newsletters

Amazon’s Black Friday Tech Deals Include Huge Savings on AirPods, Apple Watches, TVs, and More

Post Image
Credit: Julia Brenner

Recently, Amazon announced its Black Friday sale dates, giving us a glimpse of the deals we could look forward to later this month. Those markdowns are finally here, and among them, you’ll find hundreds of shop-worthy home tech products. These sought-after brands are notoriously pricey, so whether you’re after a robot vacuum that takes the hassle out of cleaning your floors or a flatscreen on which to enjoy holiday movies, now’s the time to snag them. Plus, if you have yet to complete your holiday shopping, our top picks below all make great gifts for loved ones. Below, you’ll find Apple products, including AirPods and MacBooks, as well as home security products, gaming systems, and smart devices. In short, the sale leaves nothing to be desired. There’s no telling how long inventory will last, so you’ll want to stock up before your coveted picks are gone. So have a look below, add items to your cart, and save big on your next great home buys.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Black Friday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 21
Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick
Amazon
$24.99
was $49.99

Transform any TV into the smart device of your dreams by upgrading your remote to a Fire TV stick, which will give you instant access to must-watch streaming services. Alexa voice-activated commands allow you to painlessly find your favorite shows, while personalized profiles help you to keep things PG for the kiddos or prevent your partner's baking obsession from clogging up your queue. That's a feature we can all be grateful for.

2 / 21
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
$99.00
was $129.00

Any Apple fan knows that finding a discount on its best-selling products is rare, making this markdown on Apple AirPods a deal you're going to want to jump on. The headphones also come equipped with a charging case that holds multiple charges and gives you over 24 hours of battery life. Plus, their wireless design makes them a convenient addition to your work commutes, gym sessions, and everything in between.

3 / 21
Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker
Amazon
$99.95
was $159.95

Give the gift of health to you or someone you love with the Fitbit Charge 6. This all-new fitness tracker features built-in GPS to monitor your miles, heart-rate tracking, Spotify integration, and sleep tracking for a top-to-bottom look at your health. And, it features over 40 exercise modes to help you switch up your routine when you could use a change.

4 / 21
Samsung 55-Inch 4K Class QLED The Frame
Amazon
$977.99
was $1497.99

If you have any doubts that tech products could double as decor, just check out The Frame TV by Samsung. When this TV isn’t in active use, you can put it in art mode, so it looks like a framed, matte print on the wall — and you can even display your own photos and artworks. If that isn’t already reason enough to buy this super stylish device, it also has fantastic color quality.

5 / 21
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
$159.00
was $274.99

If you want to keep your space squeaky clean but don't have the time to do so, the Roomba 694 does all the work for you with the push of a button or the sound of your voice. The wifi-enabled vacuum is equipped with Alexa and the iRobot HOME app, so you can schedule a cleanup for your carpets and hardwood floors as often as you’d like. It also features an edge-sweeping brush to get into crevices, and its advanced sensors help the device navigate around corners and under furniture.

6 / 21
PlayStation 5 Console
Amazon
$499.00
was $559.99

Delight the gamer in your life by getting them the PlayStation 5. This console is faster than ever and boasts an ultra-high-speed SSD with near-instant load times. It also has adaptive triggers and Tempest 3D AudioTec for some of the best sound quality on a PlayStation to date. Additionally, this bundle comes with a Spider-Man 2 digital game voucher.

7 / 21
Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop
Amazon
$1049.00
was $1299.00

One of the most sought-after Apple deals is a discounted Macbook. This Black Friday, you can save $250 on the latest MacBook Air model. Featuring 8GB of memory, an M2 chip, and a 256GB Single State Drive, this laptop packs a punch. Did we mention its touch ID and dynamic Touch Bar controls?

8 / 21
Kasa Smart Plug, 2-Pack
Amazon
$12.49
was $19.99

If you want to upgrade the look and feel of your home without forging a full-on renovation, there are some simple fixes you can implement. For instance, invest in some of these Kasa smart plugs, which come in a set of two. Besides letting you control electronic devices via Alexa or Google Assistant, they also let you program everything from fans to lamps to TVs with your smartphone. And seriously, who couldn't use a little extra help these days?

9 / 21
Ring Video Doorbell with Indoor Cam
Amazon
$79.99
was $139.99

Thousands of homeowners (and renters) love the Ring doorbell, and when you become acquainted with its capabilities, you will, too. With this bundle, you can get two fan-favorite Ring products for less. It comes with the tried-and-true video doorbell cam, which lets you keep an eye on the front of your home at all times, as well as an indoor camera for added security.

10 / 21
Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
$261.00
was $349.99

This vintage-looking Marshall Bluetooth speaker combines the best sort of nostalgia with modern convenience and technology. It looks good but still packs a punch, delivering large, stereo sound for 8 to 10 hours on every charge. And since the Stanmore II has multi-host functionality, everyone gets to be the DJ.

11 / 21
Echo Show 5
Amazon
$39.99
was $89.99

With the Echo, you can display the time or weather reports for a quick update, or use the power of Alexa to stream cooking shows or podcasts. The compact 5.5-inch display screen can also connect to video calls or serve as a digital photo album or a handy display screen for recipes. Combined, the Echo and Alexa will be the electronic eyes and ears of your home.

12 / 21
Apple Watch Series 8
Amazon
$299.99
was $399.00

Apple's signature smartwatch goes far beyond just a fitness tracker or calorie counter — it's a full-blown game-changer, right on your wrist. Built-in cellular allows phone calls, texting, and emailing, while a screen displays your favorite apps, podcasts, music, and more. Of course, you can track your fitness efforts, too, but with new health features that include temperature sensors, blood oxygen tracking, and sleep monitoring, this is not your average piece of health tech.

13 / 21
Google Nest Security Cam, 2nd Generation
Amazon
$69.99
was $99.99

Whether you want indoor security or a way to keep an eye on your pets while you're out, the Google Nest will come in clutch. A couple of our staffers said theirs gives them peace of mind when they're not home with their own pets; the Nest app even sends alerts when it spots movement. Plus, you'll find that the device's zoom and camera quality is unmatched.

14 / 21
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
$129.00
was $199.95

For years now, Apple's sister brand Beats has been a leader in the headphone market — and for good reason. Take the Beats Solo3 headphones: They comfortably fit on any ear size and sports Apple's W1 chip and Bluetooth connectivity. In short, these are as high-performance as they come. Happy listening!

15 / 21
Kindle Scribe
Amazon
$264.99
was $369.99

You're likely familiar with the Kindle reading tablet, but if you also want a more convenient way to take notes, snag the Kindle Scribe. Unlike bulky paper materials, this digital notebook weighs next to nothing and takes up little space in your work bag. What's more, it comes with its own pen and can convert handwriting into text.

16 / 21
Echo (4th Generation)
Amazon
$54.99
was $99.99

Those in the market for a stylish new home assistant are going to love the Amazon Echo. This fourth-gen device is not only an advanced smart hub that lets you control everything in your smart home with your voice, but it's also a design focal point. We call that a win-win.

17 / 21
Casper Sleep Glow Light
Amazon
$91.00
was $129.00

AT contributor Jasmine was seriously impressed by how much she enjoyed this wireless night light. She described it as "essentially a smart night light that gradually dims to lull you to sleep," and found its morning wake-up routine to be less abrupt than a phone alarm because it gently fills your room with pleasant light.

18 / 21
TCL Alto R1 Wireless Sound Bar for Roku TV
Amazon
$49.99
was $199.99

Prep your home for entertaining with the perfect speaker. Whether it's to keep the tunes pumping at your next gathering or to enjoy movie theater-quality sound during your next movie night, this soundbar (complete with powerful surround sound, a sleek design, and customizable sound settings) will have your back.

19 / 21
Apple 10.2" iPad (9th Generation)
Amazon
$249.00
was $329.00

Whether you're looking for the perfect college gift or you want a compact streaming device that can also browse the web without having to splurge on a laptop, Apple's iPad is perfect for the job. This 10.2-inch version is neither too large nor too small, plus it can be used for both leisure and work-related purposes. Scroll through social media, answer emails, watch YouTube, and do plenty more with this versatile piece of tech.

20 / 21
Nest Thermostat
Amazon
$89.99
was $129.99

What’s more luxurious than having complete control over the temperature in your home? The Nest thermostat delivers on that promise in style and can save whoever you give it to a little money in the process. Plus, you can control it from anywhere right from your phone, and come home to a pleasantly cool or toasty space.

21 / 21
Amazon 43" Fire TV
Amazon
$249.99
was $369.99

When it comes to choosing a television that is as smart as it is stylish, nothing beats an Amazon Fire TV. This 43-inch option is currently 30 percent off and keeps all your favorite entertainment at your fingertips, allowing you to easily stream your favorite movies, catch up on new shows, listen to music, game, and more.

