Away’s Suitcases Are 20% Off for Black Friday — Get Yours Before They Sell Out

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 4 hours ago
Overhead view of young Asian woman sitting on the floor in her bedroom, packing a suitcase for a trip. Getting ready for a vacation. Traveller's accessories. Travel and vacation concept
Credit: d3sign / Getty Images

The winter travel season is just around the corner, which means you’ll need to start getting your luggage in order ASAP. If you’ve been lugging around the same dowdy suitcases on your vacations for too many years, now’s the perfect time to stock up on new ones. After all, the Black Friday deals have come earlier this year than ever before, and the lineup includes Away’s seasonal sale. Now through November 27, you can score 20 percent off all of their best-selling, internet-famous suitcases. And you’ll definitely want to, as their luggage is notoriously splurgy. Trust us, it’s still well worth the purchase, as it’s rare to find carry-ons and checked bags as durable, efficient, and fashion-forward as Away’s. Even more exciting is the fact that the sale includes two limited-edition holiday collections, which are bound to go fast. Whether you have plans to visit a cozy destination for Thanksgiving or reconnect with family during Christmas, you’ll be showing up in style when you snag your new Away suitcases.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Black Friday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 5
The Carry-On
Away
$220.00
was $275.00

A staff favorite, the popular Carry-On boasts a hard, polycarbonate shell that helps the suitcase slide easily into the plane's overhead compartment. With 360-degree spinning wheels, it's a breeze to wheel through airports, down the street, or wherever else you need to go. You also get a TSA-approved lock and interior compression system with this piece.

2 / 5
The Bigger Carry-On in Magenta
Away
$252.00
was $315.00

This season, Away re-released their fan-favorites, including the Bigger Carry-On, in a ravishing limited-edition magenta color for the holidays. This particular bag is naturally larger than the original carry-on, though at 8 lbs., it's by no means a hassle to maneuver from your home to the car to the airport. Plus, it has a nearly 50-lb. capacity, and the pop of color will brighten up any airport ensemble.

3 / 5
The Bigger Carry-On Flex
Away
$276.00
was $345.00

Need something a little bit bigger? Allow us to introduce The Bigger Carry-On Flex. It measures 22.7 inches by 14.7 inches by 9.6 inches, which is compact enough to fit into most overhead bins. This piece is part of the Flex line, offering an additional 2.25 inches of extra interior space when you need it. If the airline makes you check it, don't worry — it's equipped with the same durable, polycarbonate shell and TSA-approved lock as Away's other pieces.

4 / 5
The Medium Flex
Away
$316.00
was $395.00

You won't have to hold back on souvenir shopping when you travel with this gorgeous piece of checked luggage. With a Flex feature that expands to allow for an additional 1.75 inches of space, you’ll never have to worry about making it all fit. Looking for a present for a jet-setting friend? Personalize this chic bag with their initials, and you'll win gifter of the year.

5 / 5
The Large: Aluminum Edition
Away
$596.00
was $745.00

Get ready for your fellow travelers to shower you with compliments! Measuring 29 inches by 20.5 inches by 12.5 inches, The Large is the brand's biggest bag. It comes in a range of classic Away colors, but we're partial to this silver beauty from the aluminum collection. The hard aluminum shell will handle anything you (or the airline) throw at it.

