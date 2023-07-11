Newsletters
News
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

Amazon’s Prime Day KitchenAid Deals Include Their Iconic Stand Mixer Plus More Must-Have Tools

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
updated about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
someone is mixing dough in a stand mixer
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Photo: Joe Lingeman; Food Stylist: Jesse Szewczyk

The great thing about Prime Day, as compared to other major sale events, is that everything you need is all in one place. There’s no need to hit up one retailer for discounted tech products and then another for cleaning tools and yet another for kitchen must-haves. Instead, you can find all your favorite brands and long-coveted items among Amazon’s vast selection. It goes without saying that KitchenAid is one of the brands whose products you’ll definitely want to browse. Known for some of the highest quality appliances and cooking tools on the market, KitchenAid’s cult-favorite products are significantly marked down right now and sure to sell fast. As a result, you don’t want to wait before snagging their iconic stand mixer for yourself, not to mention other stylish and efficient meal prep essentials. To help you get started, we compiled all of our discounted favorites from the brand below, so without further ado, let’s get to it.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 15
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer
Amazon
$259.99
was $379.99

KitchenAid's classic Artisan stand mixer is without a doubt worth the investment thanks to its easy-to-use tilt-head design, large mixing bowl, and powerful performance. This Prime Day, you can get your very own for one of the lowest prices we've seen so far! Get ready to mix, beat, whip, and knead all kinds of doughs and batters with this essential appliance.

Buy Now
2 / 15
KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper
Amazon
$43.79
was $59.99

This mini chopper from KitchenAid is a must-have for prepping small-batch dips, chopping garlic, blending dressings, or making flavorful herb rubs. The processing bowl, lid, and blade are all dishwasher safe, and a drizzle spout in the lid lets you neatly stream in oil to emulsify ingredients as it chops. The chopper is available in an array of colors, but this especially pretty pistachio hue is currently 27 percent off!

Buy Now
3 / 15
KitchenAid Blade Coffee and Spice Grinder Combo Pack
Amazon
$44.99
was $59.99

The perfect addition to any coffee aficionado's setup, this coffee grinder will allow you to make the most of your favorite roast with freshly ground coffee beans at the touch of a button. The stainless steel blade can powerfully grind enough whole coffee beans to make up to 12 cups of coffee while the stainless steel spice grinding bowls will make adding fresh spice to your recipes a dream.

Buy Now
4 / 15
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
Amazon
$379.95
was $449.99

Looking for a deal on a slightly bigger stand mixer? This KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt Head Stand Mixer features a 5-quart bowl that has room for plenty of whatever you’re making — nine dozen cookies, four loaves of bread, or seven pounds of mashed potatoes, you name it. This classic find rarely goes on sale, so now's your chance to snag one for $70 off!

Buy Now
5 / 15
KitchenAid 4-Piece Nonstick Frying Pan/Skillet Set
Amazon
$78.99
was $109.99

If you need some good, basic pans, this 4-piece set includes two non-stick frying pans, including one with a 10-inch diameter and another with a 12.25-inch diameter. Also, both come with lids. Made from hard-anodized aluminum, the pans are PFOA-free and sport riveted handles. Most importantly, the pans work on all stovetops and in the oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Buy Now
6 / 15
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, Set of 3
Amazon
$14.51
was $34.99

With a 2.5-, 3.5-, and 4.5-quart bowl, this set is versatile and handy for everything from mixing a salad to stirring pancake batter. Each bowl's pour spout makes it easy to transfer contents, plus the bowls have a rubber base so they won’t move around on the counter. They also nest neatly inside one another, meaning they won’t hog a ton of storage space. Time to ditch your old, beat-up bowls for these dishwasher-safe alternatives!

Buy Now
7 / 15
KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer
Amazon
$67.49
was $89.99

It's true we've come to think of KitchenAid as synonymous with its beyond-popular stand mixer; however, it turns out that the brand makes some excellent compact styles, too. Versatile, efficient, and durable, this helpful hand mixer will last for years and it still work great. But versatility is just one reason to love this hand mixer. This option is also affordable, low-maintenance, easy to store, a breeze to clean, and definitely very cute! And with seven-speed settings, you're getting a powerhouse, too.

Buy Now
8 / 15
KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor
Amazon
$79.95
was $99.99

Want to save time preparing ingredients? Pick up this food processor and let it cut vegetables into evenly sized medallions, finely diced cubes, or grated strands. The feeding tube fits a wide range of ingredients and both blade attachments can be stored inside the work bowl when it's not in use. Almost like having your own personal sous chef.

Buy Now
9 / 15
KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender
Amazon
$77.60
was $99.99

An immersion blender is one of those small appliances that, once you start using it, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it. Perfect for blending soups and sauces, cooking with this cordless version means you won't be bound to one specific countertop. With seven different speed options and the power to blend 25 bowls of soup before needing a recharge, you'll find this tool has the same intensity and brawn as a traditional, corded hand blender.

Buy Now
10 / 15
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment Stand Mixer
Amazon
$69.95
was $99.99

It's ice cream season! This KitchenAid accessory — which makes churning homemade ice cream so easy — is bound to become your most-used item this summer. Just stick the 2-qt. bowl in the freezer, then add all the ingredients for homemade ice cream, sorbet, or custard to deliver the creamiest, most customized flavors you can imagine.

Buy Now
11 / 15
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener
Amazon
$11.24
was $19.99

Not only does this gadget seamlessly open cans with its easy-turn knob, but it also functions as a bottle opener. If these are tasks you struggle with, it's safe to say you'll never have to ask for help again after aquiring this budget-friendly kitchen find. Additionally, the can opener is available in 14 different colors and features ergonomic handles.

Buy Now
12 / 15
KitchenAid All-Purpose Shears
Amazon
$7.42
was $11.99

These versatile kitchen shears will come in handy for a variety of purposes, whether you need them to slash through packaging or store-bought herbs. They're even strong enough to cut through wires and other tough materials. As a result, once you make the investment, you'll have them for years to come without needing a replacement.

Buy Now
13 / 15
KitchenAid All-Metal Grain Mill Attachment
Amazon
$112.49
was $149.99

One easy way to take your kitchen game to a completely new level is to implement this grain mill attachment into your baking sessions. It's super versatile, letting you use freshly-milled grain or flour in any recipe you come across. You can even customize your preferred texture with one of its 12 setting options. What's more, the attachment comes with its own cleaning brush.

Buy Now
14 / 15
KitchenAid Gourmet 14-Piece Knife Block Set
Amazon
$51.73
was $99.99

Nothing slows down meal prep like having to search for a decent knife. With this 14-piece cutlery set, you'll have 11 highly functional steel blades at your disposal, so you'll never experience that problem again. In addition to the knives, themselves, the set also includes two pairs of sheers and a stylish wooden storage block with its own built-in sharpener.

Buy Now
15 / 15
KitchenAid Full Size Dish Rack
Amazon
$41.65
was $84.99

Dish racks are one of those things you don’t think much about, but the right one can make life so much easier. This sleek gray rack with stainless steel accents sports heavy-duty, rust-resistant wires to keep items from sliding while drying. Still, its soft feet won’t scratch your countertop. A self-draining board directs water into the sink instead of pooling underneath your dishes. Notably, the rack can hold up to 11 dinner plates, 7 mugs, and an assortment of glasses and pans, so it’s ideal for big families.

Buy Now

his post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Amazon’s Prime Day KitchenAid Deals Include Their Iconic Stand Mixer Plus More Must-Have Tools

 

How-To Toolkits