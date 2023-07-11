Amazon’s Prime Day KitchenAid Deals Include Their Iconic Stand Mixer Plus More Must-Have Tools

The great thing about Prime Day, as compared to other major sale events, is that everything you need is all in one place. There’s no need to hit up one retailer for discounted tech products and then another for cleaning tools and yet another for kitchen must-haves. Instead, you can find all your favorite brands and long-coveted items among Amazon’s vast selection. It goes without saying that KitchenAid is one of the brands whose products you’ll definitely want to browse. Known for some of the highest quality appliances and cooking tools on the market, KitchenAid’s cult-favorite products are significantly marked down right now and sure to sell fast. As a result, you don’t want to wait before snagging their iconic stand mixer for yourself, not to mention other stylish and efficient meal prep essentials. To help you get started, we compiled all of our discounted favorites from the brand below, so without further ado, let’s get to it.