The Best Memorial Day Outdoor Furniture Deals That’ll Help You Revamp Your Outdoor Oasis

Memorial Day is often referred to as the unofficial start of summer and with the change of seasons comes more opportunity to spend time outdoors. That means, for those lucky enough to have an outdoor space to call their own, it’s time to get these spaces in tip-top shape — and Memorial Day is the perfect time to do just that. From cozy lounge chairs and outdoor sofas to patio sets and dining set-ups, everything outdoors is on sale during the holiday weekend (including that outdoor rug that’ll also help tie the whole space together!) Whether you have a balcony, a small patio, or a full-fledged yard, these are the best Memorial Day outdoor furniture (and rug!) deals you can’t afford to miss.