The Best Memorial Day Outdoor Furniture Deals That’ll Help You Revamp Your Outdoor Oasis
Memorial Day is often referred to as the unofficial start of summer and with the change of seasons comes more opportunity to spend time outdoors. That means, for those lucky enough to have an outdoor space to call their own, it’s time to get these spaces in tip-top shape — and Memorial Day is the perfect time to do just that. From cozy lounge chairs and outdoor sofas to patio sets and dining set-ups, everything outdoors is on sale during the holiday weekend (including that outdoor rug that’ll also help tie the whole space together!) Whether you have a balcony, a small patio, or a full-fledged yard, these are the best Memorial Day outdoor furniture (and rug!) deals you can’t afford to miss.
Top Outdoor Furniture Deals
Amazon — Snag up to 50% off outdoor furniture when you shop Amazon’s Memorial Day sale. Here are more deals we think you should shop.
Wayfair — Save as much as 70% on patio sets, lounge chairs, and accessories. Plus, get fast shipping so you can refresh your living room ASAP. See our top picks from the sale.
Walmart — Enjoy big discounts on tons of stylish outdoor finds during the Summer Savings Event. Check out our top picks from the sale.
West Elm — Get up to 60% off best-selling outdoor pieces, plus 20% off clearance with code EXTRA15. See our top picks from the sale.
Pottery Barn — Snag savings of up to 50% on outdoor furniture, plus, 50% off clearance. See our top picks from the sale.
Neighbor — Use code MD2024 to score 15% off beautifully crafted wooden furniture for your outdoor spaces.
Outer — Get up to 20% off on a wide variety of items like wicker seats, dining tables and sets, fire pits, and more. Read our review of the outdoor blanket here.
Home Depot — Save big on outdoor grills, refrigerators, patio furniture, air conditioners, storage furniture, and so much more. See our top picks from the sale.
Lowe’s — Snag up 50% off select patio furniture and accessories.
Terrain — Enjoy up to 30% off artisanal decor pieces for your living room, kitchen, and dining area.
Blu Dot — Save up to 40% on all outdoor furniture and decor.
Ashley Furniture — We always find good deals on high-end picks at Ashley Furniture, and now you can get extra special deals on the outdoor furniture of your dreams. See our top picks from the sale here.
Raymour & Flanigan — Take up to 30% off everything sitewide — meaning savings of hundreds of dollars on sofas, armchairs, dining table sets, patio furniture, beds, and more. According to one of our contributors, Raymour & Flanigan is the place to find your dream sofa.
Article — Score up to 30% off over 500 items, including stylish outdoor picks you won’t find anywhere else. Check out our top sale picks.
Castlery — You can get as much as $450 in savings when you upgrade to a new outdoor furniture set. Plus, get 40% off sale picks and a $50 voucher when you join The Castlery Club.
AllModern — All sofas, chairs, decor, and furniture pieces are up to 60% off. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off with code GET20. Check out our favorite AllModern sofas for inspiration.
Birch Lane — Take a whopping 60% off sofas, dining and coffee tables, rugs, chairs, and every other piece of outdoor furniture your home needs. Use code SAVE20 to score an extra 20% off of select items.
Joss & Main — Score up to 60% off luxury outdoor furniture for your space, plus get an extra 20% off with code GET20.
Serena & Lily — Get up to 30% off site-wide on items like benches, chairs, tables, rugs, and more. Plus, get free shipping on clearance items.
Bed Bath & Beyond — Snag up to 25% off hundreds of outdoor pieces that’ll transform your outdoor space in no time.
Macy’s — Check out Macy’s for an extra 15% off already marked-down furniture, decor, and more. All eligible items are labeled MEMDAY.
Ballard Designs — With deals up to 40% off (and 75% off clearance furniture), now is a smart time to redecorate your home with furniture and rugs that all look like they cost much more.
Lulu and Georgia — Take 20% off their entire collection of stylish furniture, rugs, and decor pieces.
Grandin Road — Save 25% to 75% on any item on the site and take an additional 25% off clearance. Refresh your space with their sofas, chairs, tables, and other outdoor furniture pieces.
Interior Define — For the Memorial Day Event, take 20% off orders under $2,999 and 25% off orders $2,500 and up.
Arhaus — Get 20% off ) outdoor furniture. Learn why the Beale sofa made our list of best kid-and pet-friendly sofas.
2Modern — Save on chic and modern furnishings and get free shipping on orders over $50. This includes chairs, coffee tables, sofas, and rugs — you’ll find everything you need to style your home here.
Perigold — Get up to 25% off furniture, rugs, and more, and don’t forget to check out the sales section for even steeper discounts!
Rejuvenation — Take up to 70% off site-wide and get free shipping with code FREESHIP at checkout.
7th Avenue — Get 10% off sofas, loveseats, armchairs, and more with code AT10. Check out our review of the 7th Avenue Chaise Sectional.
Industry West — Enjoy 20% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL20.
Design Within Reach — With savings of up to 20% and free shipping on orders $1,500 and up, you’ll easily find your new favorite outdoor piece. We visited Design Within Reach in person and tested all of the brand’s sofas and chairs.
Horchow — Take 25% off designer furniture, rugs, and more across the site. Plus, 40% off the Bernhardt furniture collection.
TOV Furniture — Transform your home with expertly crafted furniture. This Memorial Day, take up to 50% off sitewide.
Top Outdoor Rug Deals
Ruggable – Save up to 20% off sitewide with code MDW24.
RugsUSA — Save 25% on everything using code KICKOFF, and check out our top picks from the sale.
Rugs.com — Shop top-quality rugs for every area of your home — living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, dining room, entryway, even your patio — and get up to 80% off your purchase. Plus, free shipping and returns.
Revival Rugs — Save up to 25% on gorgeous wool, vintage, washable, jute, and other rugs for your home. Read why one editor loves the checkered washable rug.
Boutique Rugs — Boutique Rugs’ range of styles and sizes is hard to beat, and now you can enjoy 20% off select rugs with code MEM20. We’ve tested a rug and can attest to it being pleasantly soft yet durable. See our top selections from the sale.
Rug Source — Get an extra 20% off all rugs on the site with code SPRING20.
Rugs Direct — Save up to 70% on area rugs, runners, outdoor rugs, and more to keep your home in style this year (and get free shipping!).
Society6 — The artisan marketplace is offering up to 40% off designer rugs, blankets, bedding, and more art than your walls can fit.