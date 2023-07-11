The Innovative Ironing Tool Our Editor and Readers Are Obsessed with Is 20% Off for Prime Day (You’re Going to Want One Too!)

“I have never been the type of person to iron my clothes — it’s such a hassle to get out an ironing board and set it all up and I always burned myself — but this Nori press has completely changed the game… It’s also the perfect size to be handheld while also getting enough surface area, and it’s super safe to use. Could not recommend it enough!” — Elizabeth

“It is perfect for college-age kids who don’t have the space for an iron or ironing board… It is easy to use and works great, definitely perfect for a quick de-wrinkle before an event. It fits right into your bag like a hair straightener.” — Maura

“The Nori is perfect for travel and people working. I travel abroad with it all the time, and it keeps all my clothes looking so nice.” — John