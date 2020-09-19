The Free App That Finally Made Me Enjoy Grocery Shopping

The Out of Milk app helps me simplify my entire shopping experience, from taking stock of the pantry to checking out at the store. The app features a shopping list, where you can track anything you need to buy and cross them off as you shop; a pantry list, where you can track the inventory levels of things you always like to have on hand; and a to-do list for any household tasks that ladder up to help you with your shopping (like sitting down to choose recipes or checking on cleaning supplies). I often keep a running “go to” list of my weekly must-haves, so I don’t have to re-type it every week. These lists keep me on track with my meal planning: When I want to try a new recipe from Pinterest, I check Out of Milk to see what ingredients I have, and add the ones I don’t have to my shopping list. There’s also a bar code scanner that allows you to easily add things to your shopping list or pantry inventory by scanning them right inside your kitchen (or the grocery aisle—to track those buy-again impulse purchases).