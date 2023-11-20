Newsletters

Parachute’s Rare Black Friday Sale Is Here with 20% Off Editor-Loved Bedding and Bath Essentials

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
white bedroom with white bed, mid century corner lamp, and framed photo over bed
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Kai Byrd

There are so many Black Friday sales to keep track of, but among them, there are some you don’t even have to remind us to keep an eye out for. When it comes to brands like Parachute, the truth is, we’ve been looking forward to the deals for weeks. We’re happy to report that the time has finally arrived! Now through November 27, you can score the brand’s best-selling bedding and bath essentials for 20 percent off during its sitewide Black Friday sale. Given that their products are undeniably splurgy, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the discounts while they’re live. Parachute has slowly but surely left its mark on our own homes; our staffers are big fans of their sheets, bath towels, pillows, and plenty more, so be sure to check out our faves down below. While you’re at it, you can also save on big-ticket items, like Parachute’s fan-favorite mattress. Everything is made from premium, high-quality materials and looks incredibly stylish, to boot, so your new buys will be around for years to come.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Black Friday sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 10
Organic Cloud Cotton Quilt, Full/Queen
Parachute
$231.20
was $289.00

The perfect lightweight, year-round bed covering, Parachute's cloud cotton quilt is a must-have for those times when you don't want to sleep under a heavy duvet. Blair, AT's style editor, loves hers, writing, "What makes this comforter so vastly superior to all others I’ve tried is that Parachute has perfected the product to feel equal parts lightweight and cozy. The former can likely be attributed to its 100 percent long-staple Turkish cotton construction, while an insulated, overstuffed fill makes up the latter — and thus, the high-quality cloud-like allure." You'll also love the quilt's gauzy look and feel.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Brushed Cotton Sheet Set, Queen
Parachute
$215.20
was $269.00

Lovers of that lived-in bedding feel will appreciate the brushed cotton sheet set. Cotton is naturally soft and cooling, but the sheets' brushed cotton fabric takes comfort to the next level. "I’ve never been a huge fan of crisp sheets; rather, I prefer bedding that feels like it’s been around for a while—it’s just so comforting," wrote contributor Sarah after sleeping on her own gray set. "This bedding is exactly that, and I have no plans to go back."

Buy Now
3 / 10
Classic Turkish Cotton Bath Towel
Parachute
$39.20
was $49.00

Likening this Turkish cotton bath towel to her favorite weighted blanket, contributor Ivy was instantly besotted with its quick-drying nature and heavy, luxurious quality. Even after a few cycles through the washer, it never lost its plush feel. "The weight envelops you in the most soothing, comfortable way, and it gave me almost the same feeling as my favorite weighted blanket draped over me," she wrote. "It’s also somehow quick-drying, using innovative Aerocotton Technology." Absorbs moisture like a dream and still dries in no time? Yes, please.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Down Alternative Mattress Topper, Queen
Parachute
$208.00
was $260.00

After months of sleeping on an uncomfortably firm mattress, I tried Parachute's down alternative mattress topper, and it's the best upgrade I've ever made in my bedroom. Now, I look forward to sinking into its marshmallowy fluffiness after a long day. What's more, the topper's box stitch design means the fill stays evenly distributed. In short, this topper is the ideal solution if your mattress is too hard but you don't want to splurge on a new one.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Waffle Robe
Parachute
$103.20
was $129.00

Parachute's waffle robe is one of the best bathrobes on the market. Our source? Beauty editor Olivia, who's tried many of them. "I have extra fluffy robes, short robes, long robes, cotton robes, terry cloth robes," she listed. But it wasn't until she tried this one that she found a robe for all seasons. It's simultaneously breezy and cozy, giving you free range of motion with its short hem and sleeves. You'll find yourself wearing it all the time on chill days in.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Eco Comfort Mattress, Queen
Parachute
$1920.00
was $2400.00

Although the brand is best known for its soft goods, Parachute also makes a stellar mattress. The Eco Comfort mattress is made of New Zealand wool, organic cotton, and steel coils that provide firm support for your back and plenty of softness for your head. AT contributor Marshall described it as the best mattress she's ever owned, writing, "It’s the feel of a traditional mattress I grew up with, with zero drawbacks. Or another way of looking at it: the contouring benefits of foam, without hot sleeping or sacrificing support."

Buy Now
7 / 10
Soft Rib Tub Mat
Parachute
$55.20
was $69.00

If you're after a soft bath mat that's not too plush, check out this ribbed number. Made from long-staple Turkish cotton, the mat is absorbent but won't become soggy, even after back-to-back showers. Plus, it comes in six earthy colors that'll add a calming vibe to your most personal space.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Down Alternative All Season Duvet Insert, Full/Queen
Parachute
$248.00
was $310.00

This down alternative duvet insert is a solid option for those who struggle to achieve the right snooze-worthy temperature. It trades traditional down fill for a hypoallergenic microfiber that is breathable, lightweight, and functional all year long. Soft sateen around the fill also keeps it evenly distributed no matter which way you shift the duvet.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Organic Pom Pom Shower Curtain
Parachute
$95.20
was $119.00

Shower curtains are an underrated decor opportunity. Elevate your own bathroom with this boho-chic organic cotton curtain. It sports dark stripes that contrast nicely against the light-colored background, not to mention a few dozen pom poms for added texture. Pair the shower curtain with a matching bath rug for a cohesive look.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Recycled Down Pillow
Parachute
$88.00
was $110.00

Down pillows can be expensive, so if you don't want to shell out a ton of cash, try this recycled down pillow, instead. "Other than the knowledge that the pillow is made from 100-percent recycled materials, everything else about the pillow is like new," Best List editor Britt said. "There's no scent, it's well-constructed, and you can easily fit it into a pillowcase. It also has a medium firmness that I found to be extremely comfortable because it wasn't too soft or too hard."

Buy Now
Filed in:
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

How-To Toolkits