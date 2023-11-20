Parachute’s Rare Black Friday Sale Is Here with 20% Off Editor-Loved Bedding and Bath Essentials

There are so many Black Friday sales to keep track of, but among them, there are some you don’t even have to remind us to keep an eye out for. When it comes to brands like Parachute, the truth is, we’ve been looking forward to the deals for weeks. We’re happy to report that the time has finally arrived! Now through November 27, you can score the brand’s best-selling bedding and bath essentials for 20 percent off during its sitewide Black Friday sale. Given that their products are undeniably splurgy, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the discounts while they’re live. Parachute has slowly but surely left its mark on our own homes; our staffers are big fans of their sheets, bath towels, pillows, and plenty more, so be sure to check out our faves down below. While you’re at it, you can also save on big-ticket items, like Parachute’s fan-favorite mattress. Everything is made from premium, high-quality materials and looks incredibly stylish, to boot, so your new buys will be around for years to come.