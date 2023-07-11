Newsletters
All the Furniture and Sofa Deals Worth Snagging This Prime Day, According to a Style Editor

Blair Donovan
Blair DonovanShopping Editor, Style
Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
updated about 4 hours ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
living room with yellow walls/wainscoting, green velvet sofa with colorful pillows, blue and green checkered throw, white wall sconces that are shaped like table lamps, artistic curved base coffee table with glass top, tree in colorful pot, painting with gold frame over sofa, black recessed shelves with drawers with gold pulls, shelves have books, art objects. striped black and white vase of roses on book on coffee table, wood floors and geometric patterned area rug
Credit: Erin Derby

Come one, come all, to arguably the greatest summer shopping event of them all: Amazon Prime Day. This year, the widely-anticipated annual sale runs from July 11 to 12, with major members-only savings on everything from electronics to rugs to appliances and beyond. Of course, as a home editor, I’m specifically eyeing all the Prime Day furniture deals you can bring home right now, including finds from some reader-favorite brands like The Novogratz and Globe Electric.

I’ll be the first to admit that shopping Amazon Prime Day can get… overwhelming, to say the least, which is why I curated some of the best reduced-price sofas, desks, dining sets, and more below. Whether you’re interested in investing in a big-ticket piece or just need a new accent chair that won’t break the bank, consider now prime time (get it!?) to add these to your cart. And act fast while the deals and in-stock inventory lasts!

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 12
OKD Mid Century Modern Coffee Bar Cabinet
Amazon
$99.99
was $199.99

There’s absolutely no shortage of functions for this under-$100 wood cabinet, especially in small spaces. Dresser! TV stand! Pantry! Kitchen cabinet! However you use the versatile piece, it packs plenty of storage space, with a roomy top drawer and four tall interior shelves.

Buy Now
2 / 12
CHITA Swivel Accent Chair Armchair
Amazon
$399.00
was $499.00

Swivel chairs tend to get an old-school rep, but this deep, forest green accent piece skews cool, contemporary, and — best of all — ultra comfy-looking. Add a moody pop of color and a new statement piece to your space for $399.

Buy Now
3 / 12
Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon
Amazon
$310.65
was $629.99

No guest bedroom? No problem — this pretty-in-pink velvet futon has your living room covered, for just $310.65! The back easily reclines fully flat to accommodate overnight visitors, while otherwise doubling as a vintage-inspired loveseat.

Buy Now
4 / 12
Christopher Knight Home Nissie Mid-Century Wood Dining Set with Fabric Chairs
Amazon
$365.99
was $793.41

Let this Prime Day deal sink in: a full dining set, five pieces in all, priced at $365.99. Regularly almost $800 total, these wood styles from Christopher Knight Home have mid-century modern enthusiasts written all over them.

Buy Now
5 / 12
Globe Electric x Novogratz Temple 70" Floor Lamp
Amazon
$124.08
was $180.99

Editor-favorite lighting brand Globe Electric has hopped on the Prime Day savings with this small-space-friendly floor lamp, which is now less than $150. The tapered matte black base brings a modern touch to any empty corner, while the white shade feels classic and timeless.

Buy Now
6 / 12
Stone & Beam Westview Love Seats, 76''
Amazon
$839.57
was $992.40

Proof that small spaces should never have to skimp on style, this cream-colored loveseat — from Amazon brand Stone & Beam — taps into the simple neutral look that’s particularly en vogue right now. At just 79.6 inches wide, it’s spacious enough to fit roommates or guests, without dominating your living room. Best of all, the simple design lets you play around with fun throw pillow and blanket pairings.

Buy Now
7 / 12
Novogratz Kelly Upholstered Bed
Amazon
$255.55
was $629.99

The Novogratz Kelly bed checks both the style and storage boxes, thanks to a low-profile upholstered silhouette and four drawers at the base of the frame. Revamp your bedroom while the queen size is currently a whopping 59 percent off.

Buy Now
8 / 12
FLEXISPOT EN1 Electric Adjustable Height Desk
Amazon
$199.99
was $249.99

If you’ve been thinking about getting a standing WFH desk, let this be your sign: this FLEXISPOT electric workstation is now on sale. The minimalist piece features a built-in motor to adjust the height — from 28 inches tall to 47.6 inches — plus buttons to pre-set up to four of your favorites. Choose from five different tabletop sizes, too, starting at 40 inches by 24 inches.

Buy Now
9 / 12
Stone & Beam Wishbone Dining Chair with Arms
Amazon
$195.50
was $230.00

Another Stone & Beam piece, this dining chair resembles the famed Danish wishbone design by Hans J. Wegner. I have a similar woven seat in my own apartment, and I can attest to the fact that you probably won't find a retail price better than this, especially if you’re stocking up for a full table set (although I love mine as a desk chair, too).

Buy Now
10 / 12
ZINUS Suzanne 37 Inch Bamboo and Metal Platform Bed Frame
Amazon
$148.39
was $269.00

Rest assured you’ll love this clean-lined platform bed, comprised of a high-quality, neutral-toned bamboo and steel frame. You also don’t need a box spring, and reviewers rave about how easy it is to assemble. Grab yours while it’s 45 percent off!

Buy Now
11 / 12
FLEXISPOT Ergonomic Office Chair
Amazon
$139.30
was $259.99

Top off your home office with this practical, sleek desk chair from FLEXISPOT. Designed to be better on your back, it’s fully adjustable (and even reclines), plus includes breathable mesh cushioning throughout. Not bad for under $200!

Buy Now
12 / 12
Novogratz Brooks 3-Piece Wood Dining Set
Amazon
$197.99
was $369.99

Luckily, you don’t need a ton of room to take advantage of this grey Novogratz dining set, which includes two chairs and a drop-leaf table (read: it can become even more compact if needed). All three pieces clock in at just below $200, on sale for 46 percent off. This also comes in white, but it’s currently only 20 percent off.

Buy Now
 

