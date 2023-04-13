This Cordless Pet Vac Is the Answer to Your Hair Everywhere Problem — and It’s on Major Sale
I’ve seen people do some peculiar things for their pets, like dress them in custom-fit winter coats, wheel them around in strollers, and cook all of their meals from scratch. But I think by far the most out-there thing pet owners put up with is the hair — and I’m speaking from experience. If you have a long-haired dog, cat, or some other furry creature at home, you basically have to be okay with feeling like you’re drowning in fur 24/7. At least, that’s what I used to think. But I’m here now to tell you that you no longer have to go through lint roller sheets like a maniac or scramble to pick stubborn hairs off your furniture one by one before company arrives. All you need in order to be free from this fuzzy prison is a good vacuum. Like, a really good vacuum made with this exact purpose in mind. Specifically, you need the Shark IX141 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum. And, wouldn’t you know it? It’s $60 off right now at Macy’s!
You might’ve thought you needed a bulky, heavy-duty upright vac in order to truly rid your home of stubborn pet hair, but clearly, that’s not the case. What makes this machine so special is that it’s surprisingly lightweight, not to mention ultra-slim and easy to maneuver. Basically, you’ll have no problem squeezing this vac in between furniture to really get to every corner of your home, plus its LED headlights ensure you don’t miss any crumbs. Most importantly, though, the Shark IX141 is powerful. After charging, you get 40 full minutes of run time, which should be more than enough if you live in a small space. The vacuum works on both hard and soft floors, picking up dirt, debris, and hair in high-traffic areas. Its extra-large dust cup means that no matter how much garbage it sucks up, the machine is unlikely to get clogged.
And not to state the obvious, but this vacuum is also cordless, which has Macy’s shoppers practically looking forward to cleaning. “We had a big, clunky old vacuum that would constantly break down and was heavy as all get-out,” one reviewer wrote. “This is such an upgrade and makes vacuuming much more enjoyable.” You’ll also be excited to learn that the Shark IX141 transforms into a handheld, allowing you to zap pet hair from furniture and higher surfaces, too. In essence, no surface is safe from this vacuum’s impressive suction power. It’s the effective and effortless cleaning tool you’ve been looking for.
Buy: Shark IX141 Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum, $199.95 (normally $259.95)