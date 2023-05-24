This TikToker Found an $8,000 Sofa on the Sidewalk, and Twitter Is Divided
For many New Yorkers, stooping can be an expedited form of shopping secondhand for furniture. And with popular Instagram accounts like @stoopingnyc and @stoopinginbrooklyn, items are snatched off the sidewalk faster than you’d think. For one TikTok creator, documenting her latest sidewalk find turned into an online debate on Twitter.
After finding a blue sofa on the street, Amanda (@yafavv.manda) thought that this tossed trash was her miraculous treasure. She posted a video to TikTok of her find and claimed that it was the Bubble sofa from luxury French brand Roche Bobois worth $8,000.
After her father and sister helped her move the couch and tirelessly scrub it down, Amanda moved it into her apartment. The video was posted on Twitter, which led to endless discourse about potential germs, bed bugs, and why an expensive couch was left on the sidewalk. Most were worried about potential pests and convinced that the couch was tossed for a specific reason, asking “sometimes u just gotta stop and think — what could possibly make someone throw an $8,000 couch out on the street?” But others were questioning the couch’s legitimacy as a designer item, or if it is just a similar dupe.
While updating her newfound concerned audience, Amanda said that the couch had been outside for less than 24 hours before she found it (although it’s worth mentioning that it was in the rain) and assured that there were no bed bugs.
“I personally think it was thrown out because it has a lot of rips — that I’ve covered with pillows — and it has some stains,” she said in the video. Amanda continued sharing that she seized upon the opportunity to get the couch since it was placed outside a luxury apartment complex.
Regardless of what outside opinions may think about the couch’s cleanliness or actual cost, Amanda seems to be happy about her find, and the couch’s origin story will remain a mystery.