For Under $10K, You Can Get a Two-Story Tiny House from Walmart
There’s something enticing about tiny homes, whether it’s the creativity it forces you to have in order to fit yourself and your belongings into a small space, or the appeal of reducing your carbon footprint. If you’ve caught yourself binge-watching tiny house tours on YouTube or HGTV, dreaming of moving into a space smaller than 250 square feet yourself, Walmart might have a tiny home that’ll interest you.
The retailer is selling the Arlington 12×20 Wood Shed Kit for $9,270, and it’s quite stylish for its tiny size. According to Walmart’s description, the first floor of the barn-style tiny home has high side walls with room for shelving or storage, and it includes all hardware required to assemble your dream renovation: door hinges, latch, nails, hurricane hangers, glue for gussets, and a detailed instruction manual. But be cautious that the floor, shingles, and roof edge are provided by the owner.
The best feature just might be the second-floor loft that offers “plenty of room for your storage needs,” but you’ll want to be mindful of the four to six foot headroom space.
If this convinces you to start your tiny home journey, they’ll ship the house to you within a week, and some of the parts are ready-to-assemble, such as the two dormer windows and pocket doors. The outside of the home appears to be painted an olive green, but you’ll have to allow your imagination to guess what the first floor of the home looks like. The photo provided by Walmart demonstrates the true size of the second floor, which can be a good opportunity to remember to stretch and bend your knees before heading upstairs.
Perhaps the tiny home is too tiny for you? Well, there’s a slightly larger version of the same tiny house at 12×24 for $10,015. Prior to purchasing the tiny home, double check your city’s zoning laws, land permits, and the steps for connecting insulation, electricity, and other utilities to the shed.