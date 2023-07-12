Newsletters
Ashley Has Tons of Furniture Up to 50% Off for Prime Day — Here's What to Shop

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
published about 4 hours ago
Leather sofa in studio apartment with picture gallery wall above.
Credit: Erin Derby

There are certain items you likely sprint to Amazon for, especially now that it’s Prime Day. For instance, if you want a good vacuum, new tech gadgets, or some cleaning tools, hitting up the site that has it all is a no-brainer. When it comes to furniture, however, you might not think to check there first — which would be a shame. For a limited time, home retailer Ashley is offering deep discounts on many of its popular furniture pieces right on Amazon. So when you shop their stylish sofas, beds, dining sets, and more, not only do you get timeless staples for less, but they’ll also arrive at your door in practically no time! You’d best believe that Ashley has an impressive selection, and we were easily able to find 10 pieces that are worth a second look. Check them out below, and get ready to upgrade your space for less!

1 / 10
Signature Design by Ashley Alessio Modern Sofa
Amazon
$411.31
was $567.72

Many of Ashley's best-selling sofas are already low-stock on Amazon, but you can still snag the classic, fan-favorite Alessio model for just over $400. It comes in dark grey upholstery that's both easy to maintain and style with other pieces. Rounded arms and plush cushions give the sofa a homey look, but it still manages to maintain an air of modernity, so it'll never look outdated.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Signature Design by Ashley Wynora Coffee Table
Amazon
$161.99
was $227.42

Our eyes love shiny, pretty things, so it's no wonder we were instantly drawn to the luxe-looking Wynora coffee table. It has a glass top, which makes us appreciate the table's rounded design that much more — no bumping into sharp corners! And you can't ignore that faux marble storage shelf and the gold-toned legs. If your living room could use a touch of glamour, this piece is the perfect solution.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Signature Design by Ashley Dolante Bed Frame, Queen
Amazon
$249.99
was $351.92

Striking the perfect balance between cozy vibes and contemporary design, the Dolante bed frame stuns with its clean lines and button-tufted headboard. We also love its warm beige upholstery, which invites you to lie back and relax. The bed is available in two sizes, and some assembly is required, but you shouldn't have a problem thanks to the detailed instructions and included hardware.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Signature Design by Ashley Caitbrook 7-Piece Dining Set
Amazon
$499.99
was $795.14

Marked down nearly 40 percent, the Caitbrook dining set is a solid pick for larger households. You get a simple table with plenty of surface area and six matching farmhouse-inspired chairs. Each piece is constructed from sturdy gray-washed wood, which sports a subtle texture. The chairs also feature comfy seat cushions adorned with statement-making nailhead trim.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Signature Design by Ashley Clarinda Accent Chair
Amazon
$224.99
was $375.16

The defining feature of the Clarinda accent chair is, no doubt, its beautiful wingback design. Beyond that, we appreciate how little space the chair takes up while still offering plenty of room to get comfy. As a result, you might even grab two and make it a matching set. The accent piece is available in three colors, and its deep seat makes for a great lounging spot for any time of day.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Signature Design by Ashley Trinell 5-Drawer Dresser
Amazon
$359.99
was $431.60

There are plenty of ways to expand your closet space, such as investing in good organizers and making use of underbed storage. But sometimes you just have to bite the bullet and buy a good dresser, such as the Trinell model. It takes up very little horizontal space compared to many other dressers, but it still provides five capacious drawers for everything from bed linens to apparel. The dresser's distressed wooden finish is also perfect for those after a rustic aesthetic.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Signature Design by Ashley Arroyo Faux Leather Loveseat
Amazon
$494.99
was $635.78

An instant way to make your living space look more contemporary is to introduce some leather seating. For that, we can't recommend the Arroyo loveseat enough. Sure, it might be made of faux leather, but the material is still high quality, plus its distressed finish looks convincingly authentic. And because this is a loveseat, it's a wonderful option for those who don't have the space for a full-sized couch.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Signature Design by Ashley Gerridan Two-Drawer Nightstand
Amazon
$156.99
was $194.22

Looking to fall asleep and wake up in a coastal-inspired oasis? If so, it's important to outfit your space with pieces like the Gerridan nightstand. This two-drawer number doesn't just offer lots of storage for personal items, but its two-tone design and white plank finish scream beachside cabin. In short, the nightstand has just enough personality without being too loud.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Signature Design by Ashley Bellatier Swivel Bar Stools, Set of 2
Amazon
$157.96
was $229.08

Ashley might be better known for traditional-style furnishings, but it also has a number of modern gems, including these faux leather bar stools. Swivel bases and conveniently placed footrests allow you to get comfortable, while tufted cushion seats and backrests provide plenty of support. The sleek chrome bases are what really sets these stools apart from others, however.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Signature Design by Ashley Willowton Farmhouse TV Stand
Amazon
$250.86
was $322.99

It's selling fast, but this farmhouse-style TV stand is just the thing for small living rooms. It can accommodate flatscreens of any size while taking up just 60 inches of horizontal space. Additionally, you get six storage shelves total, four of them concealed behind charming little doors with brass-tone pulls. The shelves are also adjustable, making this piece all the more versatile.

Buy Now

 

