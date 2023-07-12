Readers Can’t Stop Buying This Sleek, Powerful, Editor-Favorite Hand Vac — and It’s 40% Off for Prime Day

“This is so handy for cleaning up messes quickly! Lightweight and small enough that it’s easy to store. It’s also a pretty sleek design (compared to the old dust-buster my mom used to have), so it doesn’t bother me when it’s left out for charging. I use it on my couch, around my dining table and chairs after meals, and it gets into small corners and cracks really well! I like that I can charge it, and it’ll last me about a week or more of using it almost daily for quick little clean ups!” — Zac

“The suction is strong enough to remove dust and crumbs from all the crevices around your desk without disturbing the items you actually want to keep there.” — Fran

“I’m a rideshare driver, and this piece of equipment is awesome. I keep it in my front seat and lean over into the back seat after every passenger for an easy clean-up. Most the time, I don’t even need to get out of the driver seat. Just aim and suck.” — Jeff