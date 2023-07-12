Readers Can’t Stop Buying This Sleek, Powerful, Editor-Favorite Hand Vac — and It’s 40% Off for Prime Day
Finding a good vacuum that’s suited to your specific needs is no easy feat. That’s why we strive to share our favorite models for every type of space, whether you need a pet-hair-busting upright vac, a slim stick model that you can keep inside your tiny storage closet, or a robot that cleans while you’re away. And now that Prime Day is here, you can score every single type at a major discount! But even if you’ve already found the perfect machine for your space, we still recommend picking up a handheld model, as well. In our own editors’ experience, they’re just so much more efficient for spot-cleaning, quick pick-ups, and reaching high places. Commerce SEO editor Sarah specifically loves the HomeVac H11 model by eufy. This powerful little tool is on sale right now, so you can snag it for 40 percent off while the two-day sale is live.
What is the Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11?
As Sarah noted in her review, the HomeVac H11 “puts a stylish spin on the popular cleaning tool with a sleek design that’s roughly the size of an average wine bottle.” But the beautiful facade isn’t all that’s exciting here. The vacuum also has powerful suction, a crevice tool that helps you get into tight spaces, and a washable high-efficiency filter. Suffice it to say, every surface in your home (or car!) will be left spotless, from the window blinds to the tops of your kitchen cabinets. Best of all, however, is that this vacuum weighs just 1.2 pounds, so it won’t feel like you’re lugging around some heavy machine as you make your way through the home. The vacuum also works great on upholstery, which Sarah quickly discovered. “I knew this vacuum was special… but where I found it really shined was on my couch,” she wrote. “With the included crevice tool, I was able to get deep between the cushions and the lining of my sofa, removing a lot of dust and debris that had been there for I don’t want to know how long.”
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.3/5
“This is so handy for cleaning up messes quickly! Lightweight and small enough that it’s easy to store. It’s also a pretty sleek design (compared to the old dust-buster my mom used to have), so it doesn’t bother me when it’s left out for charging. I use it on my couch, around my dining table and chairs after meals, and it gets into small corners and cracks really well! I like that I can charge it, and it’ll last me about a week or more of using it almost daily for quick little clean ups!” — Zac
“The suction is strong enough to remove dust and crumbs from all the crevices around your desk without disturbing the items you actually want to keep there.” — Fran
“I’m a rideshare driver, and this piece of equipment is awesome. I keep it in my front seat and lean over into the back seat after every passenger for an easy clean-up. Most the time, I don’t even need to get out of the driver seat. Just aim and suck.” — Jeff
Normally priced at $60, the eufy HomeVac H11 is now available for just $36 during Prime Day. Also, it comes in three chic colors: black, white, and frosted mint. So if you’re in need of a powerful hand vac that won’t take up a lot of space, give this one a try while it’s 40 percent off.
Buy: Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11, $35.99 (normally $59.99)