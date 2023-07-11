Newsletters
Get Your Space Spotless with These Prime Day Deals on Editor-Favorite Cleaning and Organizing Finds

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
updated about 4 hours ago
Close up of a young woman cleaning the kitchen counter at home
Credit: Marko Geber/Getty Images

When huge sale events like Amazon Prime Day roll around, you might be tempted to look exclusively for big-ticket items among the discounts. Perhaps you want to go for a new flatscreen, a long-coveted MacBook Air, or the Dyson vac you’ve been eyeing. This is all well and good, but you’d be remiss to skip out on the smaller items that streamline your day-to-day. We’re specifically talking about cleaning and organizing products, which you can never have enough of. Right now, you can find tons of editor-loved brands and shop our staff’s tried-and-tested favorites for less. It doesn’t matter which room in your home needs the most help; these finds from Joseph Joseph, YouCopia, Honey-Can-Do, and more will conquer clutter and leave all surfaces looking spotless. Some of them will also help increase storage space! Let’s dive into our top Prime Day picks that you need to check out before the two-day event is over.

1 / 15
SmartHom Under Sink Organizer
Amazon
$16.79
was $20.99

This two-tier cabinet organizer totally transformed our commerce SEO editor Sarah’s bathroom. She wrote, “I fit so much stuff in these organizers I couldn’t believe it. In fact, I was able to take extra items (like the various pieces of cleaning supplies I had lying around my bathroom) and finally fit them under my sink!”

Buy Now
2 / 15
Joseph Joseph Three-Tier Expandable Draining Mat
Amazon
$14.42
was $19.29

We love pretty much everything made by the brand Joseph Joseph. This expandable draining mat is especially great for those with limited counter space. "If you don’t usually need a drying mat but want to keep one around... this is the perfect tool," wrote commerce SEO writer Nic. "Like any worthy dish mat, the raised edges keep water from spilling over the sides, while built-in holes on the top two tiers guide water down to a spout that drains neatly into your sink. You also don’t have to worry about trying to shake the entire mat dry when it’s fully expanded. Just collapse it down and pour any water right out the front."

Buy Now
3 / 15
Copco Non-Skid Two-Tier Turntable
Amazon
$10.52
was $14.39

Every hard-to-manage spice collection calls for a spinning organizer or two. Contributor Jen came to own eight kitchen turntables, herself, after realizing how useful they are. Among them, she favored this one by Copco, which "contains two levels, perfect for stacking and storing all my herbs and spices in plain sight," she wrote. No matter what you're cooking, this little number will keep the ingredients handy at all times.

Buy Now
4 / 15
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Amazon
$40.00
was $59.99

Whether you have no room for a large vacuum or need something useful for hard-to-reach corners, this handheld model from Black+Decker is perfect for the job. The affordable machine makes everyday cleaning touch-ups feel easy. It charges in four hours and lasts long enough to do a once-over of your entire place before needing to go back to the charging dock. Best List Editor Britt has been using this vacuum forever and swears by it, writing, "This vacuum literally lasts for years, and still works as well as it did when I first received it. Reliable is an understatement when it comes to this vacuum, it’s a dependable must-have."

Buy Now
5 / 15
Honey-Can-Do Over-The-Toilet Steel Storage Shelf
Amazon
$47.00
was $66.99

Perhaps you've made use of all your bathroom's under-sink cabinet space and storage closet shelving. Still lacking essential space for your linens and toiletries? The area above the toilet is your next best bet. Enter this five-tiered storage shelf from editor-favorite brand Honey-Can-Do. Its sturdy steel frame offers two columns of slatted shelves, ensuring that your lotions, hand towels, and hair tools are never without a home. Plus, the organizer is quite stylish for its category.

Buy Now
6 / 15
BISSELL Little Green Multipurpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner
Amazon
$86.00
was $123.59

Bissell's famous carpet and upholstery cleaner is a hit not only among Amazon shoppers, but among our editors, as well. ""I bought the Bissell Little Green Machine that everyone raves about — and I can now equally rave about it, too!" said Stephanie, AT's cleaning and organizing editor. Contributor Ashley also recommends it for all kinds of messes. "We have an upright deep cleaner for when we need to clean the entire carpet, but it’s nice to have an equally effective option for spot cleaning," she wrote. "I’ll use mine on the rug, couch, and soon, beneath my kid’s carseat in our minivan." Do yourself a favor, and save youself the hours of difficult scrubbing.

Buy Now
7 / 15
Eufy by Anker HomeVac H11
Amazon
$35.99
was $59.99

Cordless, compact, and easy on the eyes, this sleek handheld vacuum is a must-have cleaning tool according to our commerce SEO editor. "I knew this vacuum was special, picking up everything from dust to crumbs with extreme ease," Sarah wrote. "By the time I was done using it, my place was spotless, and I had found a new go-to." The included crevice tool also transforms into a brush tool, which leaves blankets, accent pillows, and other soft surfaces free of lint.

Buy Now
8 / 15
YouCopia RollOut Fridge Drawer, 8"
Amazon
$17.49
was $24.99

When you want the feeling of a new fridge without the cost of a new fridge, think of bins. These sturdy bins with adjustable dividers (for creating custom storage slots) and wheels (for easy access) are transformative according to Britt. "With the rollout drawer, I fit 12 slim cans in a space just 8″ wide, and rather than bending down and sticking my arm deep into the fridge to feel around for the first drink I could find, I simply pulled the drawer out and picked which one I wanted," she wrote. By keeping food compartmentalized, the bins make it easier to keep your fridge clean and clutter-free.

Buy Now
9 / 15
Honey-Can-Do 3-Tier Ladder Shelf
Amazon
$33.20
was $42.99

We love the look of this ladder organizer's white-and-bamboo shelving. More than that, we appreciate how little space it takes up while still managing to accommodate plenty of bathroom essentials. Store cotton balls, linens, shower products, and more on its three roomy tiers, and free up the clutter around your sink in the process. Best of all, you don't have to drill any holes into your wall!

Buy Now
10 / 15
iTouchless 4-Gallon Sensor Trash Can with Odor Filter
Amazon
$45.85
was $59.99

After experiencing a mice infestation in her city apartment, former commerce coordinator Emily knew she needed to make some serious changes to her kitchen. The most effective one? Adding this odor-filtering trash can into the space. Not only does it have a tight-fitting lid and built-in odor filter, but the trash can also features a lemon-scented fragrance cartridge that keeps stinky food scraps from overwhelming the vicinity. Most importantly, after this new addition, Emily had zero new mouse sightings to report.

Buy Now
11 / 15
YouCopia ShelfSteps Organizer
Amazon
$13.99
was $19.99

Another must-have YouCopia find, this tiered cabinet organizer helped Britt corral her chaotic pantry. "It dawned on me to approach organizing my pantry shelves the same way I’d organize practically any other room in my small space: Build up, instead of out," she wrote. "I tackled my canned goods with the YouCopia 3-Shelf Can Organizer. It creates a set of adjustable risers so cans no longer have to be clumsily stacked on top of each other. I was able to put 12 cans in total on the organizer shelves, which was more than enough for me. Instead of shoving cans wherever there’s space, the shelves keep them contained, neat, and displayed so nothing gets lost or forgotten."

Buy Now
12 / 15
madesmart 2-Tier Slide-Out Storage Organizer
Amazon
$15.53
was $29.99

Make the most of your bathroom's under-sink cabinet space with one of these brilliant tiered organizers. Senior commerce editor Alicia loves hers, writing, "I’ve come across my fair share of inside-the-cabinet organizers but this one is more innovative — and requires no tools to build. Instead of an organizer that has two tiers fused together, this organizer allows you to easily slide the tiers in and out." You can also place yours in the kitchen, on top of your desk, or really anywhere that requires extra shelving.

Buy Now
13 / 15
LEVOIT Air Purifier
Amazon
$84.95
was $99.99

From editor-loved brand Levoit — the brand’s larger version made AT's Best List last year — this device is perfect for allergy season (and any season). It removes at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, and most airborne particles, and it has multiple filters depending on what you want to target: there’s one for toxins, smoke, and pet dander.

Buy Now
14 / 15
Romoon 4 Bag Laundry Sorter Cart
Amazon
$33.59
was $69.99

Writer Shifra loves this laundry cart for a few reasons: One, it holds its shape, not sagging under the weight of quite a few clothes. Next, its four compartments are extremely useful because you can sort the clothes without having to take them out of the hamper. Further, it’s affordable — even more so right now, priced over half off.

Buy Now
15 / 15
XIAPIA Magnetic Fridge Organizer
Amazon
$21.83
was $39.99

This magnetic fridge organizer packs a serious punch, according to our executive lifestyle director Charli. “Straight out of the box, this handy little four-tier organizer did everything it promised, and then some,” she wrote, adding that the magnet really can hold up to 45 pounds. “I managed to fit about 24 small spice jars on it and still make room to fit one of those oversized paper towel rolls from the bulk Costco packs.”

Buy Now
 

