Newsletters
News
Home Tech
News
Sales & Events

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Apple Products, TVs, Headphones, and More Must-Have Tech

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 6 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Sandra Rojo

Now that we’ve been around the block a few times when it comes to covering Prime Day, we can confidently say that some of the best items to shop during this massive sale event are, indeed, tech products. That includes both personal devices, such as laptops and headphones, and home tech, like security cameras. It goes without saying that Amazon has it all — and now, everything is going at a discount. What’s even better is that we already managed to find great markdowns on top brands, including Apple, Sony, and Ring, so you know these picks are the real deal. Whether you snag a set of AirPods for yourself or you’re on the hunt for a great gift, now’s the time to pounce. (Keep in mind that some of these discounts are only accessible to Amazon Prime members, and you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial if you aren’t one.) Without further ado, let’s check out these audio-enhancing, life-improving, crystal-clear display products.

1 / 20
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
$199.00
was $249.00

Treat yourself to a pair of headphones that will literally drown out the rest of the world as you commute to work or take a relaxing walk. The Apple AirPods Pro pair a snug and seamless fit with adaptive transparency to drown out loud environmental noise, ensuring that your favorite podcasts and music playlists sound nearly flawless. They're definitely worth the splurge at regular price, but right now, you can score them for 20 percent off.

Buy Now
2 / 20
Tile Pro, 1-Pack
Amazon
$26.93
was $34.99

Before the Airtag came onto the market, there was the Tile, which also does an excellent job of tracking your prized possessions' whereabouts. Keep an eye on your keys, purse, and luggage with this tiny Bluetooth tracker, which is also compatible with Alexa devices. Even if you lose your phone while it's on silent, the Tile Pro will help prevent panic-induced searches.

Buy Now
3 / 20
Amazon 43" Fire TV
Amazon
$259.99
was $369.99

If you're after a flatscreen that's as smart as it is stylish, look no further than the Amazon Fire TV. This 43-inch option is currently a whopping 30 percent off and keeps all your favorite entertainment at your fingertips, allowing you to easily stream your favorite movies, catch up on new shows, watch live TV, listen to music, game, and more.

Buy Now
4 / 20
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop
Amazon
$799.99
was $999.00

In this day and age, there's no reason for a laptop to be heavy and bulky, even if it is meant for daily use. The MacBook Air proves that it's possible for such a device to be both feather-light and ultra-powerful, not to mention oh-so-sleek. This computer gets you eight gigabytes of memory, resulting in quick responses and seamless operations, as well as a crisp, vibrant display. You can get it now in a stunning gold, silver, or gray finish.

Buy Now
5 / 20
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon
$89.99
was $189.99

The 2021 release Amazon's Fire Tablet has a 12-hour battery life and is not only suited to watching videos or streaming your favorite shows but also for browsing the internet and downloading your favorite apps. You can even use it to Zoom with colleagues, plus, it's compatible with Microsoft Outlook. Parents can also create profiles just for the kids and set them up with Amazon Kids, which is free on every tablet and allows parents to set screen-time limits and monitor content.

Buy Now
6 / 20
Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
$265.99
was $379.99

Whether you're hosting a friendly get-together or jamming out on your own, this vintage-style Marshall wireless speaker will help you enjoy your favorite tunes loud and clear. Although it's Bluetooth-enabled and as modern as ever, it'll lend an old-timey vibe to your surroundings. I mean, just look at those gold twist knobs! Connect your Spotify to the speaker, turn up the volume, and you're ready for a good time.

Buy Now
7 / 20
Apple Watch Series 8
Amazon
$329.00
was $399.00

The Series 8 iteration of Apple's signature smartwatch goes far beyond just a fitness tracker or calorie counter — it's a full-blown game-changer, right on your wrist. Built-in cellular allows phone calls, texting, and emailing, while a small but clear screen displays your favorite apps, podcasts, music, and more. Of course, you can track your fitness efforts too, but with new health features that include temperature sensors, blood oxygen tracking, and sleep monitoring, this is not your average piece of health tech.

Buy Now
8 / 20
Kasa Smart Plug, 2-Pack
Amazon
$14.99
was $19.99

If you're wanting to upgrade the look and feel of your home without forging a full-on renovation, there are some simple fixes you can implement, instead. For instance, invest in some of these Kasa Smart Plugs, which come in a set of two. Besides letting you control electronic devices via Alexa or Google Assistant, they also let you program everything from fans to lamps to TVs with your smartphone. And seriously, who couldn't use a little extra help these days?

Buy Now
9 / 20
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV + A5000 Soundbar
Amazon
$1796.00
was $2499.98

With savings of over $700, you know this Sony 65-inch Smart TV is bound to sell fast. Great for everything from late-night binge sessions to gaming tournaments, this TV features a Cognitive Processor XR and LED screen (with pixel contrast booster) for one of the clearest, crispest displays around. Best of all, it's also a Smart TV, coming loaded with all of your favorite apps and smart-assistant compatibility.

Buy Now
10 / 20
Apple 10.2" iPad (9th Generation)
Amazon
$279.00
was $329.00

Whether you're looking for the perfect college gift or you want a compact streaming device that can also browse the web without having to splurge on a laptop, Apple's legendary iPad is perfect for the job. This 10.2-inch version is neither too large nor too small, plus it can be used for both leisure and work-related purposes. Scroll through social media, answer emails, watch YouTube, and do plenty more with this versatile piece of tech.

Buy Now
11 / 20
Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker
Amazon
$127.99
was $149.95

Give the gift of health to you or someone you love with the Fitbit Charge 3. This slim activity tracker features built-in GPS to monitor your miles, heart-rate tracking, and in-depth sleep tracking for a top-to-bottom look at your health. It's also completely water-resistant, so you can use it while swimming laps.

Buy Now
12 / 20
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Purifier
Amazon
$201.37
was $229.99

If there's one air purifier our editors have continued to recommend over the years, it's the chic Coway Airmega model, which is also a hit among our readers. It works its magic quickly, removing contaminants and allergens from the air in just half an hour. It even includes colored LED lights that let you know the quality of your air at all times.

Buy Now
13 / 20
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
$449.99
was $549.00

Shop the popular AirPods Max while they're under $500. These feature full noise cancellation, transparency mode, and easy switching between devices. But compared to previous AirPods, the headphone version has a much better sound quality. Additionally, if you dislike the feeling of foreign devices in your ears, you'll enjoy the comfortable, over-ear fit of the AirPods Max (complete with memory foam!). Thanks to their lightweight design, there's no clunkiness, either.

Buy Now
14 / 20
Toshiba 75" LED 4K Smart Fire TV
Amazon
$529.99
was $799.99

Toshiba also makes a solid Smart Fire TV in the form of this 75-inch beauty. It has all the features of a picture-perfect program-viewing device. And because it's a Fire TV, you'll be able to easily access your favorite streaming channels and log into all your apps from one convenient home screen. Plus, it has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, so you can rest assured the color and detail will be top-of-the-line.

Buy Now
15 / 20
Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro
Amazon
$27.99
was $34.99

A Smart Fire TV calls for an equally smart remote control. Enter the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, which — no surprises here — uses Alexa to help you find the device should it happen to get lost. More importantly, you can also use your voice to instruct Alexa to open apps, find shows, control your TV's volume, and much more. Another cool feature is the remote's backlight, which illuminates its buttons in dimly lit rooms for searching convenience.

Buy Now
16 / 20
Victrola 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player & Multimedia Center
Amazon
$139.99
was $199.99

Pay tribute to your extensive, carefully curated record collection with a top-of-the-line record player, such as this vintage-inspired Victrola number. It features an eight-in-one design complete with a turntable, CD player, cassette player, FM radio, auxiliary jack, headphone jack, recorder, and Bluetooth connectivity, leaving nothing to be desired. The record player also comes with a remote, so you can control it from anywhere in the room.

Buy Now
17 / 20
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
$129.00
was $199.95

Sturdy and comfortable, the Beats Solo3 headphones come in four colors to complete any look. They also collapse securely into a carrying case that won’t take up too much room in your everyday bag. You’ll also love how seamlessly they set up and switch with your iOS and Mac devices thanks to the integrated Apple W1 chip. What's more, the headphones have an impressive 40-hour battery life (and can get three hours of juice with just a five-minute charge).

Buy Now
18 / 20
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Amazon
$149.99
was $199.99

If you ask us, peace of mind is always worth the splurge. Add to that the convenience of two-way talk and motion detection (with real-time notifications), and the Ring Video Doorbell can easily become everyone's new favorite home addition. This model captures crystal-clear 1080p HD video and has added night vision, so you'll be improving your home security around the clock.

Buy Now
19 / 20
Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar
Amazon
$98.00
was $129.99

Prep your home for entertaining with the perfect speaker. Whether it's to keep the tunes pumping at your next gathering or to enjoy movie theater-quality sound during your next movie night, this Sony soundbar (complete with powerful surround sound, a sleek design, and a voice enhancement feature) will have your back.

Buy Now
20 / 20
Furbo 360° View Treat-Tossing Dog Camera
Amazon
$190.00
was $210.00

Our editors are big fans of Furbo's 360° dog camera, which not only lets you keep an eye on your pets while you're away, but it also allows you to help calm their separation anxiety by tossing treats. This tech must-have also has an HD camera with 4X zoom and night vision, and it can hold up to 100 pieces of your dog’s favorite treats. In short, the camera gives you peace of mind that your pup is okay while you're away.

Buy Now
 

How-To Toolkits