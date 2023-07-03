The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Apple Products, TVs, Headphones, and More Must-Have Tech

Now that we’ve been around the block a few times when it comes to covering Prime Day, we can confidently say that some of the best items to shop during this massive sale event are, indeed, tech products. That includes both personal devices, such as laptops and headphones, and home tech, like security cameras. It goes without saying that Amazon has it all — and now, everything is going at a discount. What’s even better is that we already managed to find great markdowns on top brands, including Apple, Sony, and Ring, so you know these picks are the real deal. Whether you snag a set of AirPods for yourself or you’re on the hunt for a great gift, now’s the time to pounce. (Keep in mind that some of these discounts are only accessible to Amazon Prime members, and you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial if you aren’t one.) Without further ado, let’s check out these audio-enhancing, life-improving, crystal-clear display products.