Wayfair Is Taking on Prime Day with a Huge Sale of Its Own — See Our Top Home Picks

We just went through a doozy of a sale period during Fourth of July weekend, but if you weren’t able to find what you’d been looking for among the deals, not to worry. Prime Day is nearly upon us, which not only means huge savings on Amazon’s site, itself, but also tons of shop-worthy competitor discounts. After scoping out the retailer’s top tech, cleaning, and outdoor markdowns, head over to Wayfair to score up to 60 percent off chic furniture and home accessories during their 72-Hour Clearout event. It doesn’t matter if you’re wanting to give your space a light refresh or stock up on home goods that’ll help you get guest-ready ahead of the entertaining season — Wayfair has it all. We already had a look through their vast selection and found 10 items we’d add to our carts ASAP. Have a look through them below for some inspo, and act fast before these deals disappear.