Wayfair Is Taking on Prime Day with a Huge Sale of Its Own — See Our Top Home Picks

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 4 hours ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
We just went through a doozy of a sale period during Fourth of July weekend, but if you weren’t able to find what you’d been looking for among the deals, not to worry. Prime Day is nearly upon us, which not only means huge savings on Amazon’s site, itself, but also tons of shop-worthy competitor discounts. After scoping out the retailer’s top tech, cleaning, and outdoor markdowns, head over to Wayfair to score up to 60 percent off chic furniture and home accessories during their 72-Hour Clearout event. It doesn’t matter if you’re wanting to give your space a light refresh or stock up on home goods that’ll help you get guest-ready ahead of the entertaining season — Wayfair has it all. We already had a look through their vast selection and found 10 items we’d add to our carts ASAP. Have a look through them below for some inspo, and act fast before these deals disappear.

Dingler Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
$399.99
was $739.00

Another popular find, the Dingler sleeper checks off all of the most popularly requested sofa features: a modern style available in multiple colors, a full width that still fits in small spaces, and a combination of foam and spring cushioning. With layers of high-density foam surrounding sturdy inner springs, the cushions will keep their shape and support for a long time. Reviewers find it comfy and extremely quick to assemble. Plus, with linen upholstery, it's also a breeze to clean.

Amber Lewis x Loloi Georgie Area Rug, 5' x 7'6"
Wayfair
$87.00
was $199.00

Give your living space a vintage feel with the help of this distressed-looking area rug. Its brown-toned color scheme blends in seamlessly with other neutral furniture and decor, while a low pile construction prevents shedding. The rug comes in 12 sizes, so you can choose the best option for your needs and place it in just about any room.

Hansley Outdoor Seating Group
Wayfair
$174.99
was $246.99

Spruce up the patio with this contemporary three-piece outdoor set. Specifically, you get two metal-framed rocking chairs and a matching black side table that's perfect for holding beverages. The chairs also come with plush foam cushions, which are available in five colors. No matter what season it is, this quaint, weather-resistant bistro set will let you enjoy your home's outdoor areas all year round.

Hegg Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed, Queen
Wayfair
$199.99
was $559.99

We can hardly believe that this luxurious bed frame is going for just under $200. A button-tufted headboard and timeless linen upholstery lend an expensive-looking aesthetic to this piece while contrasting raised legs allow for underbed storage and eliminate the need for a box spring. Reviewers also note that the bed takes barely any time to assemble.

Gwen Coffee Table
Wayfair
$139.99
was $435.00

One of Wayfair's best-selling coffee tables, the Gwen model is available in six wooden finishes and features X-shaped steel accents on both ends for industrial-style appeal. Together, these elements create a rustic vibe, but the table still manages to look simple and remains easy to style. We appreciate the extra shelf underneath for additional storage, too.

Nostrand 2-Piece Upholstered Sleeper Sectional
Wayfair
$939.99
was $1596.00

A dream for small-space dwellers, this cozy and compact sectional sports a classic, neutral design and pleasant gray upholstery that you'll find incredibly easy to style. Not only does it offer a chaise to stretch your legs, but the sectional also transforms into a sleeper thanks to its concealed pull-out module. Finally, the high-density foam ensures all-night comfort.

Staub Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, 4.02-Quart
Wayfair
$350.00
was $486.00

A Dutch oven is one of the most versatile kitchen tools you can have because it can go from stovetop to oven with ease, and you can make almost anything in it. This enamel-coated, cast-iron workhorse from Staub has long been one of our favorites, and right now you can snag it for nearly 30 percent off in the 4-quart size. What's more, it's available in an array of sophisticated colors.

Floriana Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair
$229.99
was $399.00

Everyone needs an eye-catching accent chair, and the Floriana model does not disappoint. It'll instantly add some glamour to any corner of your bedroom or living area with its tufted backrest, gold-toned legs, and elegant upholstery, which comes in orange, emerald, or off-white hues. The chair's angled construction also lets you recline back for optimal relaxation.

Michaelson Media Console
Wayfair
$275.99
was $478.50

Inspired by mid-century modern design, this stunning media console is the perfect piece to get for an instant style upgrade. Its low profile will give your flatscreen plenty of height while still managing to provide lots of storage space on its five wide shelves. The console is available in five different color options, including this unique two-toned style.

Sealy Cool Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology, Queen
Wayfair
$389.99
was $1199.00

Whether you want to alleviate a creaky neck or get your guest room ready for the winter holidays, the Sealy Cool mattress is a must. Sealy is a trusted brand for quality sleep, and this layered foam model features CopperChill technology for a sweat-free night of zzz's. Plus, it's nearly 70 percent off right now, so who knows when you'll find such a great mattress deal again?

