This 17-Wick Candle Is So Large, the Internet Has Jokes
Rowen Homes, a U.K.-based luxury homeware brand, is selling a scented candle so big, it could be mistaken for a birthday cake.
The unique home accessory is called the Amour candle, which has a diameter of 42 centimeters (about 16 inches) and features 17 wicks with a burn time of 40 hours, all housed in a gold dish. As you can see, because of its size, it no longer looks like any regular candle you’ve ever seen. Still, it looks quite elegant.
Once lit, the candle will surely illuminate any space, as well as fill the air with its balsam-forest aroma. Suffice to say, no customers will complain that they’re unable to smell this scented candle.
Of course, the sheer size of it has led people to make jokes. “Just put a grill over it and make some hot dogs,” a commenter said, while another added: “When is a large candle considered a firepit?”
Others also expressed concerns over fire safety. “Vanilla scented house fire,” a comment reads. Someone else chimed in: “The smoke once you blow it out.”
According to the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, you should not burn several candles close together, as this could cause the flames to flare. It’s also wise to never leave a candle unattended, especially if you’re getting one that has 17 wicks.
Rowen Homes’ Amour candle is priced at £119.00 (about $151) and is available online.
Or if you want the scent and safety of a multi-wick candle, Bath & Body Works’ 3-wick candle in Fresh Balsam is just $27.
Buy: Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle, $26.95