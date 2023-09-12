5 Hotels to Book Now for the 2024 Solar Eclipse
If snagging a stellar view of next year’s solar eclipse is top of mind, Hotels.com has got you covered. Rates for hotels in prime viewing locations are already starting to climb, which means you might want to make plans soon, as the travel planning pros told Apartment Therapy.
The solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, marking the first time the U.S. will be in the path of totality — that is, where the moon will completely block the sun — since 2017. That means making your plans early is crucial, with the Hotels.com team recommending that you book early, double-check cancellation rates (in the event of the weather), and check to confirm if the accommodations require a multiple-night stay, as many do.
“Some hotels have already started to raise their nightly rates,” they noted. “For example, Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas has rooms starting at $824/night during the solar eclipse but offers rooms starting at $531/night just the weekend before. Searches for hotel rooms are largely concentrated to the day before (April 7) and the day of the eclipse, and searches are also up compared to last year. For example, searches for Indianapolis hotels on April 7 and 8 have increased by over 30% year over year.”
“Consider staying the night on April 8 as the solar eclipse will be visible after the standard hotel check out time (11 a.m./noon),” they added, noting that “cities in the path of totality are mostly drive-to destinations. Use the ‘Parking’ search filter on the Hotels.com app to find hotels with parking available.”
Here are some top-rated hotels along the path of totality with availability:
Bottleworks Hotel, Indianapolis
“This former Coca-Cola bottling building boasts a theater, spa, and luxury lodging experience,” they shared. “Snag the Terrace King room for your own private balcony to view the eclipse.”
Hotel Birks Montreal, Montreal
“There’s no better place to catch the total eclipse than in the Grand Montreal Terrasse suite which includes a private terrace with sweeping views of the city (and sky). Plus, there’s an in-room fireplace in case the weather doesn’t cooperate,” they said.
Kimber Modern, Austin
“The rooms at Kimber Modern come with a courtyard, patio, or balconies that are perfect for taking in the solar eclipse. And since it’s a short walk to South Congress, you’ve also got your pick of nearby landmarks like Lady Bird Lake if that’s more your vibe,” they noted.
The Lake House on Canandaigua, Rochester, New York
“This luxury hotel offers a serene landscape that’s perfect for taking in the total eclipse,” they said. “Follow up your viewing experience with a couples massage, walk around the lake, or dip in the heated pool.”