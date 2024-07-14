Knowing live plants were pretty much off the table, I decided stacks of books and a few more pieces of larger pottery would be the solution. I’d flank the centered Primrose Mirror and long SIN candelabra I use as a sculpture (from my last apartment) with two sets of seven items, so there’s still a bit of balance in all the asymmetry. On the left, I’ve gone with an organic shaped Dumae candle, an H&M Home pot, a thrifted ceramic basket, two stacks of books, a secondhand rattan vase, and a splay of dried hydrangeas from my garden. And on the right, it’s two candlesticks from CB2, a Leanne Ford for Crate & Barrel pitcher, a vintage painting, an old shoe mold, another stack of books, and a Terrain marble pedestal bowl. Both sides have two taller items (the dried flowers and the candlesticks), and everything else hovers at a height that allows the focus to be on the mirror and the beautiful original stained glass windows.



Do I think this setup is perfect by any means? No. I’ll constantly be fiddling with it, swapping things in and out as I acquire new pieces and part with the old. But what I do know is the “3-5-7 Rule” allowed me to fill the space in a way that feels less cluttered than just working with threes — and more dynamically than sticking with only pairs. And I know I’ll be using this rule for vignettes in the rest of my home, since I have way more space to work with now. It gives you a great place to start any arrangement.