Everything You Need to Know About 4th of July Sales — Plus Early Deals You Can Shop Right Now!

When it comes to 4th of July sales, it’s important to be strategic about what you buy as there are certain products you should be going after and others you should be holding off on. July 4th is the prime time for three things: mattresses, appliances, and everything outdoors (we’re talking about everything from patio furniture to camping and hiking gear. As for things you should be waiting for? That goes to tech. With Prime Day also right around the corner, we suggest waiting for the sales event to score things like headphones, laptops, and TVs. Other categories you should be checking out this 4th of July? Sofas, rugs, and kitchen essentials.