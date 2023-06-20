Everything You Need to Know About 4th of July Sales — Plus Early Deals You Can Shop Right Now!
There’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to the 4th of July, including delicious food, time spent with loved ones, and sunny days outdoors. Another thing we look forward to? Sales! Independence Day weekend is known for its huge deals on everything from seasonal finds to home essentials, making it important to know just what you’re in store for. So, when do 4th of July sales start and what kind of deals can you expect to find? We answer all of your biggest questions below.
When Do 4th of July Sales Start?
Like most big sales nowadays, 4th of July sales start well before the actual holiday. Although July itself is still a few weeks away, the sales are already starting to roll in and show no signs of stopping. It is important to note, however, that the holiday weekend leading up to the holiday and the day itself (July 1 to 4) is when you can expect to find the best deals, as well as special deals, from your favorite retailers.
What to Buy During 4th of July Sales
When it comes to 4th of July sales, it’s important to be strategic about what you buy as there are certain products you should be going after and others you should be holding off on. July 4th is the prime time for three things: mattresses, appliances, and everything outdoors (we’re talking about everything from patio furniture to camping and hiking gear. As for things you should be waiting for? That goes to tech. With Prime Day also right around the corner, we suggest waiting for the sales event to score things like headphones, laptops, and TVs. Other categories you should be checking out this 4th of July? Sofas, rugs, and kitchen essentials.
Early 4th of July Sales
Ready to start saving? Below, we rounded up 10 of the best early 4th of July deals you can score right now.