Everything You Need to Know About 4th of July Sales — Plus Early Deals You Can Shop Right Now!

Sarah M. Vazquez
Commerce SEO Editor
published yesterday
There’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to the 4th of July, including delicious food, time spent with loved ones, and sunny days outdoors. Another thing we look forward to? Sales! Independence Day weekend is known for its huge deals on everything from seasonal finds to home essentials, making it important to know just what you’re in store for. So, when do 4th of July sales start and what kind of deals can you expect to find? We answer all of your biggest questions below.

When Do 4th of July Sales Start?

Like most big sales nowadays, 4th of July sales start well before the actual holiday. Although July itself is still a few weeks away, the sales are already starting to roll in and show no signs of stopping. It is important to note, however, that the holiday weekend leading up to the holiday and the day itself (July 1 to 4) is when you can expect to find the best deals, as well as special deals, from your favorite retailers.

What to Buy During 4th of July Sales

When it comes to 4th of July sales, it’s important to be strategic about what you buy as there are certain products you should be going after and others you should be holding off on. July 4th is the prime time for three things: mattresses, appliances, and everything outdoors (we’re talking about everything from patio furniture to camping and hiking gear. As for things you should be waiting for? That goes to tech. With Prime Day also right around the corner, we suggest waiting for the sales event to score things like headphones, laptops, and TVs. Other categories you should be checking out this 4th of July? Sofas, rugs, and kitchen essentials.

Early 4th of July Sales

Ready to start saving? Below, we rounded up 10 of the best early 4th of July deals you can score right now.

When it comes to outdoor seating, wood patio chairs are one of the most popular options around. For a set that's more than easy on the eyes, pick up the Burchett Club Chairs from Christopher Knight Home. With solid acacia wood frames, rattan accents, and plush, water-resistant cushions, these chairs are practically begging to be placed around a firepit.

Whether you're making a casserole or a sauce, Le Creuset's Shallow Dutch Oven is perfect for serving small amounts of people. Plus, its vibrant color options make it an appealing piece to leave on your counter, and it features a lighter color on the inside so you can monitor your cooking progress with ease.

Consistently highly rated on online reviews, Casper's Memory Foam mattress marries the comfort of memory foam with breathability and zoned support for your spine. The best part? This mattress (as well as everything else sitewide) is 20 percent off during Casper's 4th of July sale.

We love a cleaning gadget that can do it all, and this cordless Dyson vacuum certainly qualifies. It has three power modes, 60 minutes of run time, and can easily transform into a handheld vacuum. And pet owners listen up — you don't have to worry about pet hair tangling up inside the vacuum, thanks to its innovative design. And it's a steal at $200 off.

Stay ahead of the spring and summer weather with this limited edition set of Cozy Earth's linen sheets. Breathable and moisture-wicking, the sheets are made up of a blend of bamboo and linen for comfort that lasts through the seasons.

Looking for a new blender? Pick up the Ninja TWISTI blender. With a 34-oz. container, a built-in twist tamper, and Hybrid-Edge blades that power through tough ingredients with ease, it's a showstopper. Best of all, it comes with two extraction cups that are perfect for morning on-the-move smoothies.

You can certainly place this tan braided rug inside, but it's especially suitable for balconies, patios, and other outdoor areas around your house. Its sturdy woven texture is highly practical and utilitarian, so it'll hold up against heavy foot traffic. The rug is also easy to sweep, so it won't collect fallen leaves and other outdoor debris.

Too often, we see patio dining sets that are clearly just designed for function. But your al fresco dining space doesn't have to look drab — just grab this ultra-chic five-piece set that's as visually appealing as it is practical. The chairs are built to allow for subtle rocking, plus their CushionGuard fabric covers resist fading, stains, and spills while also lending comfort. Meanwhile, the table gives you plenty of surface area without taking up too much space.

One of the most popular items from Buffy is their Cloud Comforter, which is marshmallow-soft and beyond comfy. The high-quality plushness of the Eucalyptus fabric helps create the cozy sleeping experience. Get ready to hit snooze all morning with this deal!

Yes, you read that correctly: This LG beauty is $600 off! Beyond that exciting feature, this fridge has an almost absurd amount of storage space. You'll be able to open its modern French doors and see your whole grocery layout without feeling overwhelmed by clutter. A high-capacity ice maker also means your beverages will remain forever chilled.

