I Tried the “60/40 Rule” to Lay Out a Room, and I’d Absolutely Use It Again

The ratio can help with the breakdown of items on tabletops and shelves, too. It can be, again, as simple as not filling more than 60% of a tabletop with items so you have what feels like appropriate breathing room. Or you can think of the 60/40 rule as a way to balance out the individual items in a tableau. In this scenario, you’d want to reserve 60% of a coffee table’s top, say, for an anchor piece like a decorative tray, and then 40% of it for a couple of smaller decorative accessories, like a small stack of books and a candle. Of course, these pieces don’t have to fill the entire 60% and 40% of the surface, respectively; it’s more about proportions here — the idea that your larger pieces should command up to two-thirds of a surface and then the smaller ones are reserved for that remaining one-third.



So the next time you’re struggling with a decorating project — and laying out a room or surface in particular — remember the 60/40 rule. It’s a great place to start if you want to create a sense of balance in a room.