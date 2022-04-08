I Read a 97-Year-Old Home Repair Manual and Learned 4 Great Tips and 4 That Made Me Scream in Horror

The same can be said of home repair advice. While there might be a few big changes — ahem, electricity and modern plumbing — there are also plenty of instances in which the old instructions hold up to present-day scrutiny. That’s why when I found a 97-year-old home repair manual (“The Practical Book of Home Repairs,” by Chelsea Fraser) available for free online, I knew I had to check it out. Inside, there are plenty of explainers, tutorials, and illustrations by the author that remain equally useful today as they were when this handbook was published in 1925.