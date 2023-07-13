This Travel Company Launched a 2-Week Study Abroad Program for Adults
Whether you missed out on studying abroad during your school years or simply want to enjoy well-planned, educational travel opportunities as an adult without totally uprooting your life, you’re in luck. The group travel company FTLO’s adult study-abroad program Sojrn just launched abbreviated two-week programs starting at $2,999 per person.
A bit of background: Sojrn has been hosting wildly popular four-week study abroad programs for adults since 2021, allowing digital nomads to try out a new country while also participating in courses about topics ranging from art and architecture to biodiversity. Dubbed “chapters,” each program pairs a group of travelers with an instructor to help them partake in what the brand describes as “slow and mindful travel.”
If you’ve been eyeing these popular programs but have hesitations or responsibilities holding you back from dedicating a whole month to travel, Sojrn’s two-week programs might be right up your alley. These two-week offerings include Spanish in Medellin, Colombia; Mental Wellness in Bali, Indonesia; and Wine in Tuscany, Italy. Each program’s full cost includes accommodations, your instructor, and five to six educational activities.
“Sojrn has captured the imagination of people wanting to relive their study abroad experience as an adult, while also providing the opportunity to those who didn’t participate in one while in school,” Sojrn Founder and CEO Tara Cappel said in a press release. “There are a range of barriers preventing adults from spending an extended period abroad, so we reimagined the Sojrn program in a condensed format to open up the experience to more people.”
Sojrn plans to introduce new two- and four-week programs in 2024, with exact details about the locations and educational contents to be revealed at a later date. You can learn more about the brand’s current offerings, schedule a call with a representative, apply for a spot on a “Chapter,” and more on Sojrn’s website.