Aldi’s “So Cute” $10 Find Will Look So Good On Your Patio (You’ll Want All 3!)
Bird feeders aren’t just a fun way to engage with local wildlife and entertain children and pets alike. Plus, they can even be a mood booster (and great for amateur and experienced birdwatchers). So when it comes to purchasing one, why not opt for something fun and eye-catching?
If you’re in the market for a new bird feeder, I’d recommend stopping by Aldi this week to pick up their adorable new $9.99 options. Hailing from the brand Belavi, they come in several designs modeled after other outdoor staples, including a red Adirondack chair, a picnic table, and a white porch swing.
TikToker @aldi_finds4u provided a closer look at the bird feeders in an April 30 video. She picked out the porch swing-inspired feeder, writing, “So cute, I had to get it.”
According to Aldi’s website, the bird feeders can be hung up using attached rope, or placed on a flat surface. The product code is 831986, which is worth keeping in mind if you’d like to ask an Aldi employee if they have any in their store inventory.
Can’t make it to your nearby Aldi store this week? No worries! You can order all three bird feeder varieties on Aldi’s website, where they’re available for in-store pickup or delivery. If you’re looking for a craft for the kids in your life, the site also sells a “Paint Your Own Bird Feeder” craft kit for $8.99 apiece.
If shopping at Aldi isn’t in the cards for you, you can find other (albeit more expensive) Adirondack chair-inspired bird feeders, such as a Backyard Essentials bird feeder on Amazon and a Birdertown red Adirondack chair bird feeder, both of which retail for $24.95 apiece.