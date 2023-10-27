Aldi’s Nostalgic $20 Ceramic Christmas Trees Are Sure to Sell Out

The light-up Christmas tree is just one of the many vintage-inspired holiday decor pieces Aldi is carrying as Aldi Finds this week. There’s also a ceramic truck with a Christmas tree in the bed, an adorable ceramic toy store, and traditional wreaths that will work with both vintage and modern decor schemes.



Head to Aldi today to grab a Christmas tree and some other nostalgic goodies to go along with it. They’re definitely going to be flying off the shelves.



Buy: Wondershop 14.5″ Battery Operated Lit Ceramic Christmas Tree, $30