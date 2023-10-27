Aldi’s Nostalgic $20 Ceramic Christmas Trees Are Sure to Sell Out
With the spooky season coming to a close, it’s almost time to start thinking ahead to Christmas. And Aldi is already prepared to ring in the Christmas season. As of October 25, Aldi has the iconic light-up ceramic Christmas trees available in its home decor aisle so you can bring a bit of nostalgic vintage flair to your holiday decor this year.
Some of us are lucky enough to have inherited grandma’s Christmas tree lamp from the 1950s or ‘60s. But for those of us who want to invest in a new heirloom to pass down through the generations, you can do so by grabbing one of these iconic trees from Aldi for just under $20.
The Merry Moments Nostalgic Tree stands just under 15 inches tall, and each one is hand-painted in either traditional green, peppermint red, or cotton candy pink. The trees feature faceted multicolor bulbs with super-bright LED lights that are battery-operated — no need to place this tree near an outlet, it takes three AA batteries instead.
“I need that peppermint tree!!!!!!!” one person commented on Aldi’s recent Instagram post showing off the new holiday collection. “That pink tree omg,” another person said.
The light-up Christmas tree is just one of the many vintage-inspired holiday decor pieces Aldi is carrying as Aldi Finds this week. There’s also a ceramic truck with a Christmas tree in the bed, an adorable ceramic toy store, and traditional wreaths that will work with both vintage and modern decor schemes.
Head to Aldi today to grab a Christmas tree and some other nostalgic goodies to go along with it. They’re definitely going to be flying off the shelves.
