This Aldi Find Is a Perfect Dupe of a Sold-Out Joanna Gaines Fave (at 1/2 the Price!)
One of the beautiful things about Aldi is that you never know what you’re going to find in the famed “Aisle of Shame,” as some Instagram users have dubbed the home store’s decor and lifestyle section. From blanket organizers to a Squatty Potty dupe, the possibilities are endless.
And this week, Aldi shoppers may also find a set of vintage-style kitchen canisters that look very familiar — and at just under $10 each, you’ll want to add both of them to your cart.
Ashley from the Oh Hey, Aldi (@ohheyaldi) Instagram account just made a post about their recent kitchen finds at the store, and one of the items featured is a set of ceramic canisters with wooden lids that look nearly identical to discontinued pieces from Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection at Target.
One reads “Sugar,” and the other says “Coffee.” The coffee canister comes with a matching wooden scoop. Some Aldi locations may also have a flour canister in the same style.
The canisters are from Aldi’s Crofton brand and are various sizes, ranging from about 5.5 inches to about 8 inches in height. The lettering is printed on the front, and each canister should be hand-washed to keep it looking fresh and new.
Compare the Crofton canister to the one from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia that was sold at Target for a time (and is still available on Amazon), and you’ll be wondering if you’re seeing double. They’re nearly an exact match, but the Magnolia version just can’t compete with Aldi’s $10 price!
These canisters are available on Aldi’s website as well as in Aldi stores, so check your local Aldi ASAP to see if they’re still in stock in your area. They’ve got a vintage feel to them that will make your kitchen feel that much more homey.