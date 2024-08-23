The $15 Aldi Find You’ll Use on Repeat Every Weekend (Perfect for Cozy Fall Mornings!)

Having breakfast or coffee in bed is one of the best ways to romanticize your morning — and a new Aldi product from this week’s finds is going to make your setup so much more aesthetically pleasing. For just $14.99, Aldi is selling a quiet luxury-esque wooden bed tray that looks so much more expensive than it is. In addition to leveling up your morning routine, the chic piece easily doubles as decor when you’re not using it.