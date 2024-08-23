The $15 Aldi Find You’ll Use on Repeat Every Weekend (Perfect for Cozy Fall Mornings!)
Having breakfast or coffee in bed is one of the best ways to romanticize your morning — and a new Aldi product from this week’s finds is going to make your setup so much more aesthetically pleasing. For just $14.99, Aldi is selling a quiet luxury-esque wooden bed tray that looks so much more expensive than it is. In addition to leveling up your morning routine, the chic piece easily doubles as decor when you’re not using it.
Aldi’s Crofton Rattan Bed Tray looks like it could be out of Bridgerton, thanks to its vintage-inspired intricate rattan design, sturdy wooden frame, and stylish color palette. You can choose between an olive- or white-hued bed tray for the pinewood sides, offsetting the gorgeous neutral color of the rattan tray. The legs fold up whenever you’re not using it, allowing for easy storage.
The tray measures 21.6 inches in width, 13.8 inches in length, and 9.8 inches in height, making it a compact-yet-versatile piece to use when you eat your pesto eggs in bed, enjoy a matcha latte, read Colleen Hoover’s latest book, or write in your gratitude journal when you wake up. It’s also the perfect companion for TikTok’s cozy hurkle durkle trend, aka lingering in bed long after you’ve woken up, or when you want to read a book with candles and maybe even a glass of wine in your bathtub.
The possibilities are truly endless. And no, pictures aren’t required, but the Crofton Rattan Bed Tray will definitely uplevel any content you decide to share on social media.
Aldi’s Crofton line has previously sold a few other popular bed tray designs, including an acacia wood one and one that appears to be made out of bamboo, but this is the first one with a rattan design.
Unfortunately, Aldi finds are only available while they’re in stock, meaning that if you don’t see this design at your local store, you might be out of luck.