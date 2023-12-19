This $10 Aldi Glass Bowl Looks So Much More Expensive than It Is

With the holidays already in full swing, there’s precious little time left to score the perfect centerpiece or decor item to make your tablescape fully sing. Thankfully, that doesn’t mean you’ll be stuck spending a ton of money or hours shopping to find it. In fact, you can pick up an incredibly stylish bowl for $10 at Aldi, and trust me on this one: It looks so much more expensive than its price tag, and no one will ever know it was such a budget-friendly find.