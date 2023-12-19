This $10 Aldi Glass Bowl Looks So Much More Expensive than It Is
With the holidays already in full swing, there’s precious little time left to score the perfect centerpiece or decor item to make your tablescape fully sing. Thankfully, that doesn’t mean you’ll be stuck spending a ton of money or hours shopping to find it. In fact, you can pick up an incredibly stylish bowl for $10 at Aldi, and trust me on this one: It looks so much more expensive than its price tag, and no one will ever know it was such a budget-friendly find.
The German-based grocery chain is chock-full of incredible holiday home decor deals, but my personal pick is this stunning centerpiece glass bowl, which comes in your choice of emerald gold, clear gold, or smoke gold. From Aldi’s in-house Crofton cookware line, these bowls look far more expensive than their $9.99 price tag, and they make for the ideal centerpiece or gift (whether you’re headed to a White Elephant gift exchange, scoring a housewarming slash holiday gift, or simply need a gift that they’ll actually love and want to keep). It’ll even look great on countertops or shelves in any room of the house.
And about the fact that it looks more expensive than it is? That may be because there’s an extremely similar product on Amazon for $34.95 — almost four times the price of the Aldi one!
In an eye-catching martini-glass shape, each bowl includes a ribbed texture with a gold-toned base and makes for a gorgeous catch-all for fruit or other decor accents. You can shop the bowl online or in-store, depending on how quickly you need it in hand. And because it’s such a steal, no one will blame you for picking up one for yourself while you’re at it, too.