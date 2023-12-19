Newsletters

This $10 Aldi Glass Bowl Looks So Much More Expensive than It Is

Arielle Tschinkel
Arielle Tschinkel
Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
Follow
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Delano, CA, USA - Mar 26, 2022: Exterior view of an Aldi grocery store in Delano, California. Aldi is the common brand of two German family-owned multinational discount supermarket chains.
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock

With the holidays already in full swing, there’s precious little time left to score the perfect centerpiece or decor item to make your tablescape fully sing. Thankfully, that doesn’t mean you’ll be stuck spending a ton of money or hours shopping to find it. In fact, you can pick up an incredibly stylish bowl for $10 at Aldi, and trust me on this one: It looks so much more expensive than its price tag, and no one will ever know it was such a budget-friendly find.

The German-based grocery chain is chock-full of incredible holiday home decor deals, but my personal pick is this stunning centerpiece glass bowl, which comes in your choice of emerald gold, clear gold, or smoke gold. From Aldi’s in-house Crofton cookware line, these bowls look far more expensive than their $9.99 price tag, and they make for the ideal centerpiece or gift (whether you’re headed to a White Elephant gift exchange, scoring a housewarming slash holiday gift, or simply need a gift that they’ll actually love and want to keep). It’ll even look great on countertops or shelves in any room of the house.

And about the fact that it looks more expensive than it is? That may be because there’s an extremely similar product on Amazon for $34.95 — almost four times the price of the Aldi one!

Kalwel Fruit Serving Bowl
$34.45
Amazon
Buy Now

In an eye-catching martini-glass shape, each bowl includes a ribbed texture with a gold-toned base and makes for a gorgeous catch-all for fruit or other decor accents. You can shop the bowl online or in-store, depending on how quickly you need it in hand. And because it’s such a steal, no one will blame you for picking up one for yourself while you’re at it, too.

Filed in:
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits