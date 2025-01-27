This Underrated $5 Aldi Find Will Keep Your Home So Much Warmer in the Winter (It’s Such a Money Saver!)
With even typically warm-weather states like Florida, Texas, and South Carolina covered in a blanket of snow and ice, a lot of people are currently experiencing much more arctic weather than usual. As a Midwest transplant myself, I’m constantly cranking up my heat to the maximum to counteract below-freezing winters — but bone-chilling drafts manage to get in through my windows, and even the bottom of my front door.
Extra insulation can help you heat up your home without cranking up the heat, and Aldi has a $5 cold weather find that’ll ensure you stay cozy — and save money on your heating bills — whenever the cold hits now or next time.
For $4.99, Aldi is selling a Huntington Home Door Insulator that comes in three different styles — from black-and-white checker to snowflake. The door insulator measures 4 inches in width and 36 inches in length, fits most doors, and is super easy to use.
All you have to do to keep drafty air out of your home is push the insulator flush to the bottom of your door when you’re home. Not only does the door insulator keep out pesky cold drafts, it also helps you save money on heating bills. When you’re ready to leave your home, grab the cord handle at the end and pull it out from under your door. This handle is also great for storing it when it’s not in use, as you can just hang it on a hook near your front door or in a hallway closet.
Compared to more expensive insulation options like foam insulation and DIY window film kits, this Aldi Door Insulator is the easiest, lowest-effort way to make your home a little warmer (and all for the price of a cup of coffee).
It’s also more versatile than you’d think. While the product on Aldi’s website is decorated with a gray and white snowflake pattern, I’d also use one to keep my apartment cool during the summer to keep the hot air from coming in. You could probably also get a couple to use on windows depending on how big your windows are.
To get this door insulator, you’ll want to head to your closest Aldi to see if it’s in stock. However, if you can’t get to one right away or you don’t live close, check if Aldi has the option to order items for pickup or delivery when you sign up for an Aldi online account. Keep in mind that you need to be near an Aldi location to take advantage of this new perk, but it might be worth checking out if you want to avoid a wasted trip to the store.
If you don’t live near an Aldi, Amazon is also selling a similar draft stopper that’s the same size, and also has a little snowflake design against a gray backdrop with a handle for easy storage.
While it’s more expensive than the Aldi option at $17.99, the Simply Genius Door Draft Blocker. which you can also use for windows, has a weighted design that’s windproof while also having good sound insulation. This is great if you want to use it to block out noise or make a home office or baby’s bedroom a little quieter when you’re not using it for insulation purposes.