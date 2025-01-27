This Underrated $5 Aldi Find Will Keep Your Home So Much Warmer in the Winter (It’s Such a Money Saver!)

All you have to do to keep drafty air out of your home is push the insulator flush to the bottom of your door when you’re home. Not only does the door insulator keep out pesky cold drafts, it also helps you save money on heating bills. When you’re ready to leave your home, grab the cord handle at the end and pull it out from under your door. This handle is also great for storing it when it’s not in use, as you can just hang it on a hook near your front door or in a hallway closet.