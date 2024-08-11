The $4 Aldi Gem You’ll Use on Every Shelf in Your Fridge (It’s Brilliant!)

While cleaning the fridge and keeping it organized is a necessary task for any home cook, taking loads of time to complete this chore simply isn’t an option for those with busy schedules. Cleaning glass refrigerator shelving can be downright cumbersome and challenging at best. All items must be taken off the shelf. Then the shelf might need to be taken out of the fridge to be cleaned in a sink — that is, if it fits in the sink — and finally everything has to be loaded back into the fridge under time constraints because that incessant beeping will begin as if you didn’t know the refrigerator doors had been open for far too long.