The $4 Aldi Gem You’ll Use on Every Shelf in Your Fridge (It’s Brilliant!)
Aldi has done it again with a time-saving, economical cleaning item. If you’re planning a trip to the German grocery retailer, be sure to turn down the middle aisle, where you can find the latest weekly drop of home organizers, cleaning tools, and decor items. This week, you’ll find a savvy accessory that’ll make keeping your fridge clean so much easier: Easy Home Plastic Fridge Liners. For only $4, it’s a cleaning gem you can’t afford to miss out on.
While cleaning the fridge and keeping it organized is a necessary task for any home cook, taking loads of time to complete this chore simply isn’t an option for those with busy schedules. Cleaning glass refrigerator shelving can be downright cumbersome and challenging at best. All items must be taken off the shelf. Then the shelf might need to be taken out of the fridge to be cleaned in a sink — that is, if it fits in the sink — and finally everything has to be loaded back into the fridge under time constraints because that incessant beeping will begin as if you didn’t know the refrigerator doors had been open for far too long.
These savvy Adli fridge liners eliminate steps in this process, saving you time and increasing the ease of cleaning. When placed on refrigerator shelves, these liners allow items to be moved to the side when cleaning. Then, you can remove the liner and wash without removing the entire shelf or leaving the fridge open for too long. Not only are they easy to clean, but they also protect your shelves from spills and crumbs, as well as scratches from glass or metal containers.
These liners can also be used beyond the fridge. They can be a functional addition to a cabinet shelf or used under the sink. A liner or base like these prolongs the cabinet’s life, protecting it from leaky chemical bottles with a surface that can be wiped clean of spills.
If you can’t find these liners in store or don’t live near an Aldi, Amazon offers a similar version that comes in an eight-pack, 12-pack, or 16-pack.