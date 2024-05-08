Aldi Is Selling a Gardening Essential for $13 (It’s Such a Game-Changer!)
Spring is finally in full swing, and there’s no better time to get into gardening or start a new plant project. If you’ve ever dabbled in gardening, you know what a pain trying to tote several tools around at a time can be. Luckily, Aldi has a cute, cost-effective solution: a green foldable garden tool bag, which you can take home for just $12.99.
According to the official product page, the tool bag can hold up to 55.12 pounds at a time. Plus, it’s foldable, so you won’t have to worry about it taking up a ton of space in storage. It has nine pockets and a carrying handle so you can easily carry it around your yard. Plus, the bag comes in a stunning mint green color, so you can hone your green thumb and keep your home looking organized and aesthetically pleasing.
Can’t make it to your nearby Aldi store this week? No problem! You can order the tool bag on Aldi’s website, where it’s available for in-store pickup or delivery. If you’re hoping to get your kids involved in this year’s gardening, the site also sells nine-piece kids’ gardening sets, which come in Unicorn Gardening and Blue Whale patterns. They’ll fit perfectly in all nine of the tool bag’s pockets!
If shopping at Aldi isn’t in the cards for you, you can find other, slightly more expensive garden tool bags, such as the Canvas Garden Utility Bag at Anthropologie and a 20-ounce Hilton Carter Garden Tote at Target, both of which retail for $30.
Earlier this year, weekly Aldi finds included a $40 potting bench, a $6.99 gardening kneeling pad, and a $6.99 wide-brim gardening hat. So the next time you’re shopping at Aldi, make sure to check out the homeware section — your garden will thank you!