This Adorable $10 LED Aldi Halloween Gem Will Fly Off the Shelves (I Want Both!)
There are so many options to help you give your home a haunted makeover this year, from the TikTok-viral giant skeleton that’ll ensure your yard is the place to be on Halloween night, to gorgeously plush ghost and pumpkin pillows that’ll effortlessly give your living space that spooky-season energy.
And don’t underestimate the importance of lighting, which can instantly set the mood when you have friends over for a Halloween movie marathon of Hocus Pocus and Practical Magic. Case in point: Aldi’s $10 adorable light-up ghost (or pumpkin) that’s a need, not a want, for my Halloween centerpiece.
Aldi has been upping the ante with its Halloween-themed LED offerings this year, including my latest must-have product from its Weekly Finds — a $9.99 Huntington Home porcelain white ghost or pumpkin that’s more cute than scary.
The ghost version has a white sheet-wearing spirit with their arms outstretched and LED eyes that light up, adding a subtle glow to your Halloween decor. Meanwhile, the pumpkin version is a similar concept with light-up eyes and mouth that you can use year after year instead of doing pumpkin carving. Plus, the ceramic material and subtle glow from the LED lights are more elegant than over-the-top Halloween decor options, making these sets the perfect option for someone who likes a more understated and classy Halloween decoration.
Unsurprisingly, the response was overwhelmingly positive to TikTok creator @BusyBoyMomAmanda’s video showing the size of the light-up ghosts, as well as the fact that it has a timer for its LED light that you can set for six hours of non-stop glow. Many called the decor piece “too cute,” while a few said they were planning a trip to Aldi to try to score some adorable pumpkins.
Unfortunately, Aldi’s Weekly Finds can go very quickly, and these LED ghost and pumpkin sets are no longer on the store’s online flyers, meaning you’ll want to run, not walk, to your closest store to see if they’re still available.
If you don’t see them for sale, you can also create your version of the adorable ghosts with this mini set of three Goblin & Ghoul LED 7-inch Ceramic Ghosts, which you can get from T.J. Maxx.
It’s a little bit more expensive than the Aldi version at $14.99, but you get a trio of wee ghosts instead of just one, and it has the same overall design and ceramic material.
You can also mix and match by adding this Homespun Halloween White LED Jack-o’-Lantern which measures 11 inches and receives rave comments from buyers online. One called it their “favorite purchase of Halloween,” while another called out the “Cute, rustic looking jack-o’-lantern” for having “great quality for the price.”
This figurine is for sale at the At Home store for $14.99. The best part is that both this option and the T.J. Maxx ghosts are available to ship to your home (with a fee), so you can add these pieces to your Halloween decor without having to drive to an Aldi and hope for the best!