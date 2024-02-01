Newsletters

Aldi’s “So Pretty” $5 Glass Mugs Are Back, and Shoppers Are Running to Get Them

Olivia Harvey
published yesterday
Credit: Carina Romano

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is cutting back on your morning trips to the coffee shop, then you’ve probably begun your search for the perfect to-go coffee mug. Some love the convenience of insulated travel mugs that keep your coffee hot for hours. But if you don’t need something that heavy-duty — maybe just something to get your coffee safely from the kitchen to your home office — Aldi has just the thing.

Brand-new to Aldi stores is the set of two Crofton Coffee Mugs, which retail for just $4.99. These beautiful amber glass mugs each come with a wooden lid to keep your coffee from splashing while on your morning commute. The lids also make great coasters for when you get to your desk or to transport food on (because who doesn’t love a little cookie with their coffee?).

Crofton Coffee Mug
$4.99
Aldi
Buy Now

These have been at Aldi before, and shoppers absolutely love them. “I’ve had mine for two years! Love them,” one person wrote on a Reddit thread. However, it should be noted that you should take caution if and when you decide to microwave these cups. Because they’re glass, they may be a bit more fragile than their ceramic counterparts.

If you don’t have an Aldi nearby, don’t worry. There are a bunch of great alternative coffee mugs with lids out there. This set of four glass mugs from Amazon not only come with wooden lids like the Crofton mugs do, but they also even come with their own teaspoons.

Rechano [4 Pack, 12 oz] Glass Coffee Mugs with Lids and Spoon
$19.99
Amazon
Buy Now

“It is so well made and gorgeous!” one reviewer wrote about the Rechano glass mugs. “It was supposed to be a gift but I kept it instead. The lids fit perfectly and the little golden spoon is the whipped cream on top! You will not be disappointed with this purchase.”

But if it’s the ribbed amber glass you’re after, then you’re in luck because Target has a coffee mug that looks nearly identical to the Crofton mugs. The only differences are that it stands a bit taller and is more opaque than the Aldi version.

18.5oz Glass Ribbed Mug Brown - Threshold™
$5
Target
Buy Now

“Love the color. Lightweight but nice to drink from,” one reviewer wrote. “Will buy more.”

So if you’re looking for an alternative to those stainless steel to-go coffee mugs, check your nearest Aldi to see if the Crofton mugs are in stock. You’ll be able to skip those coffee shop trips and transport your liquid gold from point A to point B in style.

