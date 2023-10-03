These Aldi Rugs Are Gorgeous, Washable, and Under $50
Antique or investment area rugs can really make a space. The only problem with these high-quality carpets is that you can feel like you’re literally tiptoeing around them, afraid to spill, scuff, or stain them in any way. And not being able to enjoy a space where your high-end rug is really makes that steep price tag not worth it in the end.
Aldi has a solution. The grocery and home goods store just dropped washable area rugs in its decor section and although they can be tossed into the washing machine, they look like they’re heirloom quality.
Spill, scuff, and stain away! Oh, and they’re only $50 each.
“If you’re fighting the urge to visit ALDI again, it’s okay to lose that battle,” Aldi’s recent Instagram caption reads. “We have new #ALDIFinds that are calling your name.”
The washable 5’ by 7’ rugs are from Aldi’s brand Huntington Home and come in four different styles from simple to ornate and antiqued. These rugs are completely skid-resistant thanks to their non-slip backing, so no need to purchase a separate rug pad, and they’re pet- and family-friendly.
And when it’s time to give your rug a refresh, just fold it up, bring it to your laundry room, stuff it in the washing machine, and run it through like you would a load of towels. It’s seriously that easy to keep clean.
These washable area rugs from Huntington Home are an Aldi find, so run to your nearest location and grab one before they’re gone. Or if you want to avoid a trip, you can shop similar vintage-inspired washable rugs online at Boutique Rugs where many are currently on sale.
Buy: Boutique Rugs Burnt Orange Washable Area Rug, 5×7, $97 (normally $355)