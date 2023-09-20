Newsletters
Aldi’s New Merch Collection Is So Cute, You’ll Want One of Everything

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
published yesterday
Post Image
Credit: Carina Romano

Maybe you can’t become any more obsessed with Aldi than you already are, but now you can really show your obsession to the world. Aldi just released a new line of merch for fall including sweatshirts, shoes, backpacks, water bottles, and even pajamas, you can literally eat, sleep, and breathe Aldi.

Aldi Pullover
$12.99
Aldi Pullover

There are three new pullover hoodies in this collection, with one featuring the iconic Aldi stripe motif, another in a colorblock style, and the third featuring an Aldi logo for those who like to show their support loud and proud. These hoodies are going for just under $13 and are made with a comfy cotton-polyester blend that will keep the fall chill out.

Aldi Gear Travel Mug
$6.99
Aldi Gear Travel Mug

The striped travel mug is about to be your new favorite emotional support water bottle. It comes in four different styles and is made with double-wall insulation to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. These mugs will only set you back $7, so you can grab one for everyone in the family.

Aldi Gear Backpack
$9.99
Aldi Gear Backpack

And how adorable is this Aldi backpack? Great for keeping all your favorite Aldi snacks with you at all times, this backpack comes in four different styles with each one offering both back straps and top handles for two different carrying options. The backpacks even come with a cushioned laptop sleeve so you can use it as your work or school tote.

Check out the entire new fall collection of Aldi merch online and then head to your local Aldi store to grab all your favorite finds. Your love of Aldi just got taken to an entirely different level.

 

