People Are “Running” to Aldi for These Cute $7 Welcome Mats (Really!)
Have you stumbled across those little bits of green peeking out from the ground yet? Spring has officially sprung, and Aldi is welcoming the season with the cutest new welcome mats. Spotted on Instagram earlier this week, these new springtime coir mats help you keep that springtime mud out of your home while also welcoming guests and warm weather in.
“STEP into spring!” Ashley from the Oh Hey Aldi Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “$6.99 Huntington Home Welcome Mats.”
There are four welcome mats available — one that reads “Hello Sunshine,” another that features flowers and reads “Hello,” one with a funky vintage bike that reads “Welcome,” and another simple mat with spring-colored stripes.
“Love those stripes!” one person commented on her post. Another said, “Running!!!!” (Same here!)
Because these mats are destined to sell out, you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one. But, if your Aldi is already out of stock, check out this similar “Hello Sunshine” mat from World Market. It’s just as bright and cheery as the Aldi version, but that pop of blue really makes the yellow pop.
“Bright and sunny,” one shopper wrote in their review. “The colors are gorgeous! Excellent quality. I love it!”
Or, if you love the look of that vintage bike mat, there’s one on Amazon that’s almost identical. It even says “Welcome” just like the Aldi mat.
“Love this mat! Very thick and sturdy,” one five-star reviewer wrote on Amazon. “Has survived many rain storms so far without the colors fading. Great design — looks exactly like my bicycle!”
Run to your local Aldi to see if these welcome mats are still in stock and get ready to welcome in the season of warmth and sunshine in style.