Aldi’s Latest Candles Smell Just Like Summer for Under $5
Shoppers love Aldi for its low prices and unique offering of fun foods and products — and some come for the food and stay for the candles. Aldi just dropped a set of four new Huntington Home candles, all with delicious-sounding summer scents, and you can grab all four for just $20.
Just the names of the new scents from Huntington Home will make you yearn for never-ending summer: Bali Surf, Strawberry Shortcake, Sea Salt & Lavender, and Cherry Limeade Fizz. They each sound like a breath of fresh air, right?
And according to those who have already tried them, these candles are a must-buy (especially at under $5 each).
Bali Surf is great for those who love a fresh, aquatic fragrance. It features notes of coconut, tropical island florals, and sweet fruity undertones.
Strawberry Shortcake smells exactly like it sounds — it’s heavy on strawberries and vanilla cake.
Sea Salt & Lavender is calming and woodsy with hints of ocean breeze.
And Cherry Limeade Fizz is an instant favorite with notes of cherry, limeade, and even fizz! It will make you crave a frozen drink from your favorite slushy place.
All of these new candles are soy-based and have three wicks, meaning they will fill a room with fragrance almost immediately.
“The wicks look thin but they’re sturdy and allow the candles to fully pool out,” Instagram user @jayscented home wrote in a recent post. “I’d say 2-3 hours is plenty of time. Aldi isn’t reinventing the wheel but it’s hot out here. I just want something that smells good!”
And these new candles are definitely it. Grab all four before they sell out!