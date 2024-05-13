Aldi’s Four-Pack of Pink Flamingo Cups Is “So Freaking Cute” (They’re Only $6!)
If I’m being honest, I might be more excited for summer decor than I am about the season itself — OK, maybe it’s a tie. But Aldi is seriously making a case for seasonal shopping with its latest batch of Aldi Finds that includes a four–pack of the cutest flamingo-shaped glasses.
The Crofton Cabana Sippers arrived in stores May 8, and they come in four playful designs for enjoying your summer beverage of choice. You can chose from a pink flamingo, a green cactus, a pink cactus, and multicolored pineapple designs. For $5.99, you get four 16-ounce glasses, screw-top lids, and reusable straws — that’s less than $1.50 for each sipper, lid, and straw! So if you’re lucky enough to find more than one design in your local Aldi, you can snap up all four of them for under $25.
If these affordable summer sippers seem too good to be true, here’s a little something to bring you back down to earth: they’re hand-wash only, according to Aldi’s description of the product. Of course, this isn’t a deal-breaker, but just don’t accidentally toss your cups into the dishwasher. Made of soda-lime glass, Aldi recommends a nonabrasive sponge and lukewarm water as the best method for cleaning your glasses.
On the bright side, the product description states your lids should stay free of rust, and that everything is BPA-free. Plus, they’re just so freaking cute! I’m counting down the days until I can sip a margarita from a pink flamingo.
For non-Aldi shoppers (or the unlucky ones whose stores sold out), you can get a very similar glass to Aldi’s green cactus version from Five Below. The discount store’s Cactus Shaped Glass Drink Sipper is exactly what it sounds like: a green cactus-shaped glass with a green aluminum lid and reusable straw. It costs a little more, $3 per glass, but you can get them delivered right to your door — and the cuteness factor is still way up there.