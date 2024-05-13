The Crofton Cabana Sippers arrived in stores May 8, and they come in four playful designs for enjoying your summer beverage of choice. You can chose from a pink flamingo, a green cactus, a pink cactus, and multicolored pineapple designs. For $5.99, you get four 16-ounce glasses, screw-top lids, and reusable straws — that’s less than $1.50 for each sipper, lid, and straw! So if you’re lucky enough to find more than one design in your local Aldi, you can snap up all four of them for under $25.