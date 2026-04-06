Aldi Dropped a Rare Tea Set That Looks Straight Out of Victorian England (All Under $10!)
It’s time to put a tea party on the books for this spring because Aldi (yes, our secret spot for stylish finds!) just got in the most adorable tea set essentials that could easily pass as heirlooms. There are teapots, sugar bowls, creamers, cake stands, and tea cups and saucers that some shoppers say look like they could come from a high-end home decor store. The best part? A set of two will only cost you $10.
Spotted in Aldi’s latest Sneak Peek flyer, posted by Ashley from @ohheyaldi on Instagram, the tea cups feature a gorgeous blue floral toile motif and come with matching saucers. The same floral motif is carried through the entire tea party collection, and other shoppers have shared that there’s a similar print in pink, too.
“They have this whole new spring tea time collection this week, which somebody commented and said these are Anthro dupes,” Alyssa from @aldifinds4u said in a recent Instagram video. “Everything is just so pretty.”
The cups and saucers are from Aldi’s Crofton brand, and they’re about as classic as you can get with a tea set. The saucers feature scalloped edging, and the handles of the cups have that antique filigree vibe.
ALDI’s Rare Finds Look 10x Their Price
These tea cups would fit right in with the Eden tea cups from Anthropologie. These cups come in a set of four and also feature a floral motif and scroll-like handle.
The blue toile motif also looks shockingly similar to the LoveShackFancy tea cups and saucers available at Pottery Barn. This set also comes with two cups and two saucers and is available in both blue and pink. You could absolutely mix and match your Aldi set with this one, which is also on sale right now for just $36.
Head to your nearest Aldi to check out the entire line of tea party goodies and get inspired to host a garden party fit for a queen. Prices are so good that you can build out an entirely new (and matching!) collection for under $50. Pinkies up, everyone!
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