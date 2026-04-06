Aldi Dropped a Rare Tea Set That Looks Straight Out of Victorian England (All Under $10!)

It’s time to put a tea party on the books for this spring because Aldi (yes, our secret spot for stylish finds!) just got in the most adorable tea set essentials that could easily pass as heirlooms. There are teapots, sugar bowls, creamers, cake stands, and tea cups and saucers that some shoppers say look like they could come from a high-end home decor store. The best part? A set of two will only cost you $10.