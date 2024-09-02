Aldi Is Selling a Boho-Inspired $10 Living Room Staple Made for Fall (Looks 3x the Price!)
Boho-inspired fall and Halloween decor are definitely having a moment this year, and if you’re feeling like that’s your vibe, too, then you’re going to want Aldi’s rattan pumpkin set for your space.
Made by the brand Huntington Home, the woven rattan pumpkins are available in two different bundles: a pack of two medium pumpkins as well as a pack of three small pumpkins. They’re available as part of Aug. 28’s Aldi Finds collection, a limited-edition selection of items that rotates weekly, for just $9.99.
“These subtle yet stunning decorative pumpkins can be placed on a console, shelf, table, mantle, and more,” the official product description on Aldi.com reads. “Handcrafted with natural materials, each pumpkin is unique.”
Anne Marie, creator behind the @simplystagedandstyled Instagram account, posted about the Aldi finds in a reel titled “Can You Believe These Are from Aldi?” and several people chimed in, saying that Aldi is “crushing it!” and that the finds are “beautiful” and “so good.” If you want to compare, Pottery Barn is selling its handcrafted woven pumpkins beginning at $29.50 (and going for as much as $59), which means shoppers who grab theirs at Aldi are spending nearly three times as much and getting a lot more for their money.
The pumpkins are available on Aldi’s Instacart page but you can also find a similar pack of two pumpkins on sale at Amazon for $7.99.
Although they’re technically made from polyfoam and corn peels instead of rattan, they have the same neutral texture. Plus, the pumpkins from Amazon are available in three different colors: beige (most similar to rattan), brown, and orange, which shoppers might like if they’re looking for something that more closely matches the colors in their space. The beige costs $7.99 for one, but the brown and orange colors are a dollar cheaper, selling for $6.99 each.
Not sure about you, but these beautiful pumpkins look exactly like a fall staple I want to keep on my mantelpiece all season long.
Buy: Woven Pumpkins, $9.99
Buy: Cornpeel Pumpkins, 7.99