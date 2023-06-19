This Limited-Edition All-Clad Pan Takes Flavor to the Next Level and Is Excellent for Serving (Get It Before It’s Gone!)
It’s an unfortunate truth that I’ve been using the same two pans since I started college several years ago. They’re nothing special, but I just never felt the need to splurge while buried under endless homework that too often forced me to make meals that were the least time-consuming as possible. But now that I’m not writing three essays a week and cooking a lot more often, I want to take my weeknight meals to the next level — and I know that starts with obtaining some high-quality cookware.
Yep, I’m finally ready to ditch my old pans and trade them out for pieces from a brand I know will give me amazing results, thanks to Apartment Therapy editors’ rigorous testing: I’m in the market for some All-Clad pans. It’s no secret that we here at AT love All-Clad — after all, they’re a classic for a reason. In the 1970s, the brand was the first cookware manufacturer to use bonded metal, which revolutionized the industry, and in the decades since, they’ve consistently launched more advanced products that prove why they remain a household name. Their latest offering, the D3 Stainless Sear & Serve Pan, is no exception. And it’s only available for a limited time, so you’ll want to jump on it as soon as possible!
What is the D3 Stainless Sear & Serve Pan?
This isn’t your typical pan — in more ways than one. As its name suggests, it can brown and sear your meat to perfection, building up the flavor so your dish is as savory as possible. The Sear & Serve also has plenty of surface area, and since it’s made from the brand’s signature high-quality, tri-ply stainless steel, it’s also guaranteed to heat up quickly and evenly. Plus, it’s bonded to the rim, which ensures greater durability, and the stainless-steel surface means it’s ideal for deglazing and making pan sauces, so you won’t have to waste any extra flavor that you might’ve otherwise thrown out.
Now, let’s talk about the best part: its sleek, domed lid. You can use it to steam your food, keep it warm once it reaches peak temperature, and turn the pan into a high-end serving dish. The Sear & Serve can also move between the oven and the stovetop seamlessly: The double-riveted handles allow for a secure grip; it’s oven- and broiler- safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit; and it works with any kind of burner.
The Sear & Serve will last for years and give you fantastic results every time — so for the use you’ll definitely get out of it, it’s more than worth the price tag. Plus, right now, All-Clad is offering free shipping on orders over $99.95, and if that’s not a sign to add this limited-edition pan to your cart, we don’t know what is!
Buy: D3 Stainless Sear & Serve Pan, $99.99
This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: This Limited-Edition All-Clad Pan Takes Flavor to the Next Level and Is Perfect for Serving (Get It Before It’s Gone!)