This Editor-Favorite Pillow Has More Than 154,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews — and It’s 40% Off Right Now
If you’ve been struggling to create and maintain healthy sleep habits since the start of the pandemic, you’re not alone. A recent study from Casper reported that more than half of Americans have been going to bed at later or more inconsistent times since March 2020. Thankfully, one small change that can make a big difference toward getting (and keeping) you snoozing through the night: the right pillow. Having a pillow that properly supports your neck, has just the right level of plushness, and even regulates your temperature throughout the night is key to catching some quality shuteye. Enter: The Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow, which has more than 154,000 five-star Amazon reviews and is here to solve your sleep-related woes. And right now, you can snag a set of two for just $39.79 (normally $61.37) during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.
What Are the Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows?
This isn’t the first time we’ve written about this editor fave. It was included in our list of game-changing Amazon products of 2020, and it even made our Best List as the best gel pillow on the market. So what exactly is so magical about it? Let’s start with the specs. This fluffy, 100 percent cotton pillow has a plush gel memory foam fill, is designed with no-shift construction, and is resistant to fading, stains, dust, mold, and mildew. It’s definitely built to last: One AT editor has owned a set for more than three years and says they’ve survived “three apartments, two relationships, and one complete overhaul of [her] entire bedding landscape.”
The gel memory foam fill also makes these pillows an excellent choice for hot sleepers and those in warmer climates. Unlike down and other kinds of filling, gel stays cool to the touch, which, along with the pillow’s breathable cotton and cooling technology, will help keep you comfortable throughout the night. And whether you sleep on your side, back, stomach, or all of the above, the plushness of this pillow will keep your neck supported.
What Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.4/5
“At night, I roll around about as much as a pig in mud and this pillow works in every position. I have also noticed I sleep much better throughout the night, I am usually up by 8:30 on the weekends but the first night I slept with this, I was dead to the world until 10am!” — Jessica Harvey
“Holy moly! If heaven created a pillow line, this would be it!” — Diana H.
Buy: Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows 2-Pack, $37.79 (normally $61.37)