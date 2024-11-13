Newsletters

This Viral Amazon Kitchen Must-Have Will Instantly Declutter Your Counter (It's Surprisingly Chic!)

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts.
published yesterday
Small-space living can present you with a lot of challenges, but the kitchen is likely the one room that can end up feeling the most cluttered, thanks to pots, pans, dishware, glassware, food, etc. To relieve your kitchen countertops of that cramped feeling, check out this set of oil and vinegar dispensers from Amazon that are not only super chic and modern, but they also sit flush against each other like books on a bookshelf, leaving you with plenty of space for other kitchen essentials.

“I’m always on the hunt for items that are both stylish and functional, and these dispensers are another great find!” Berenice from Neutral Simplicity wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “I never imagined I’d want to display my cooking oils, but these are just too gorgeous to hide. The quality is exceptional, and they add such a beautiful touch to the kitchen!”

Each set of these glass bottles from APT 1101 on Amazon comes with pre-printed labels (like “balsamic vinegar” and “pure olive oil”) that wrap around the body and “spine” of the bottle, making it easy to see which one is which, even when they’re stacked together. The dispensers — which can hold up to 350 milliliters of cooking oil — also have stainless steel spouts and durable rubber stoppers that make using them mess-free. 

“Sigh*** opens cart,” one person commented on Berenice’s post.

“These are cute and don’t take up much counter space at all,” one Amazon reviewer wrote about the oil bottles. “They pour nicely and don’t leak.” 

Another person added, “These are perfect for your countertop essentials! The size is perfect. They come with a ton of different labels, and the spouts were great! Love them so much!!”

Whether you’re living in a small space or simply want to cut down on countertop clutter, this set of oil and vinegar bottles from Amazon will definitely enhance your time spent in the kitchen. Cooking will be so much more convenient with all your essentials (stylishly) out in the open and ready to go.

