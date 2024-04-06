The Gorgeous Stone Dish Drying Mat One Shopper Says “Works Better Than I Ever Imagined”
Do you find yourself in a constant battle with your dish drying rack? If so, maybe it’s time to upgrade, both in functionality and style. This stone dish mat that’s going viral on Instagram might be the answer to what you’re looking for: it’s beautiful and actually wicks moisture away so you’re left with clean dishes and a clutter-free countertop.
“I’ve never been a dish rack person because I never liked how messy my counter would look,” Anna Louisa from the Mrs. Kritzelis Home Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “I would usually either just throw dishes and glasses in the dishwasher to dry off or wipe them immediately, howeverrrr I loveeee how this is aesthetically pleasing and dries off so quickly.”
She upgraded her drying technique with the SpaceAid Stone Drying Mat from Amazon. Just like those stone bath mats, the diatomaceous stone wicks away water in seconds. And the less time water has to sit on a surface, the less you’ll have to deal with damp dishes, water stains, and yet another mess to clean up.
You can even separate the stone mat from the bamboo stand to increase your drying space.
“Definitely a stone. Definitely absorbs and quick dries dishes,” one five-star Amazon reviewer wrote. “Works better than I could have imagined. Wish I would have bought sooner.”
“I have a ‘glass rinser’ so something to put the glasses on to dry is great,” another person wrote. “I usually have one of those cloth, absorbent dish mats by the side of the sink for small items I hand wash (cups, glasses, etc). Unfortunately, those mats get soaked in a hurry and can take a long time to completely dry. I decided to try this diatomaceous earth mat and was pleasantly surprised by how much better it worked. The mat dried almost immediately and no wet, soppy mat on my counter! At last, something that is functional and attractive!”
Ditch your dish rack and soggy mat and give this stone version a go. It works great and will make your kitchen look sleek.
Buy: SpaceAid Stone Drying Mat, $39.98