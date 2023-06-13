Newsletters
This Amazon Pool for One Is Blowing Up on TikTok

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
published about 8 hours ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
Credit: StacieStauffSmith Photos/Shutterstock

With sweltering heat just around the corner, most of us are planning our next cool escape. But for some, hitting the beach or going to a local pool just isn’t a possibility. Enter: The Sloosh XL Inflatable Tanning Pool, a blow-up pool for one that is currently going viral on TikTok. Heck, even if you do have access to a pool or the beach, you’re still going to want this thing.

Shared by Grace (@graceolivia033) on TikTok, this cool-down solution is DIY luxury at its finest. Designed to help you catch a killer tan, the Sloosh XL pool comes with two cup holders and an inflatable backrest, and is long and wide enough for you to get comfortable in it.

“POV you don’t have a pool but the UV index is 8,” Grace captioned her post.

The pool itself is UV-resistant, meaning that it won’t break down after a single summer of use, and the thick PVC is able to hold up to 300 pounds.

And if you do have access to a pool, you can bring this inflatable along and use it as a float. Sharpay Evans would definitely approve.

Sloosh XL Inflatable Pool Lounger
$69.99
Amazon
Buy Now

“This would be amazing paired with a good book,” one person commented on Grace’s TikTok video. And someone else said that they even use this thing for outdoor movie night — just fill it with blankets and pillows instead of water and you’re ready to snuggle!

The Sloosh XL Inflatable Pool Lounger comes in three colors, each of which are priced differently so you can pick the one that best fits your personality and budget. Grab one on Amazon while they’re still in stock and get ready to pamper yourself all summer long.

Buy: Sloosh XL Inflatable Pool Lounger, $69.99

 

