Whether you’re a fan of the outdoors, someone who wants a “glamping” experience, or a nomad who wants a home they can easily take with them, the best part of this Amazon tiny home RV is how portable it is. Since this bite-size home is on wheels, you can hitch it to a car and bring it pretty much anywhere. Just keep in mind that you’ll need a crane to move it when it’s delivered, per the listing description on Amazon.



This mini-home/RV hybrid is a steal at just $64,900, so you’ll want to act fast if you want to snag one for yourself before summer is over. If you’re in the market for something that isn’t a mobile home, keep an eye on Amazon’s tiny house listings, including this six-room, two-story barn that’s currently on sale for only $34,000.