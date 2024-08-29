Amazon Is Selling a Stunning, Modern RV Tiny Home
Since buying a full-size house is out of my current budget, I love browsing tiny home listings that look like something out of a Pinterest dream board.
Many tiny homes also have the benefit of being ultra portable, meaning you can literally pack them up and bring them when you’re moving somewhere new — and a new tiny home RV on Amazon is like the most portable version of a tiny home I’ve ever seen. In fact, for under $65,000, you can live out your digital nomad dreams with this surprisingly aesthetically pleasing on-the-go residence.
The tiny mobile home, which was also covered by People, offers the best of both camper van and tiny home worlds. Even if you’re not someone who’s dreamed of exploring the country in the back of a tricked-out van, this tiny home RV will convert you (or at least, it converted me!). I was surprised to see that the fully furnished van features kitchen appliances like an electric stove, a deep farmhouse sink, a huge stainless steel fridge and freezer, and plenty of marble-inspired counter space for cooking and eating.
There are also mid-century modern-inspired teal cabinets, large windows for plenty of natural light, a spacious living room area outfitted with a chic couch, and a bedroom area that opens up to two French doors. In the photos, it also looks like there are stairs that lead to a second bedroom area on the second floor. In short, it’s basically your dream tiny home, but on wheels.
Measuring 289.76 inches in length, 157.48″ in width, and 92.52″ in height, this tiny home RV hybrid doesn’t need any installation (the kitchen and bathroom are ready to go), and it’s fully outfitted with customizable electrical wiring. The listing also says the body of the mobile home, which is made from aluminum zinc-plated light steel, is waterproof and earthquake-proof.
Whether you’re a fan of the outdoors, someone who wants a “glamping” experience, or a nomad who wants a home they can easily take with them, the best part of this Amazon tiny home RV is how portable it is. Since this bite-size home is on wheels, you can hitch it to a car and bring it pretty much anywhere. Just keep in mind that you’ll need a crane to move it when it’s delivered, per the listing description on Amazon.
This mini-home/RV hybrid is a steal at just $64,900, so you’ll want to act fast if you want to snag one for yourself before summer is over. If you’re in the market for something that isn’t a mobile home, keep an eye on Amazon’s tiny house listings, including this six-room, two-story barn that’s currently on sale for only $34,000.
