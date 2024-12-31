The $30 “Sturdy” Amazon Closet Item I’ll Be Using for Now On
Sometimes before bed, I shamelessly scroll through social media (it’s one of my guilty pleasures). Last night was no different. During my nightly scroll, I came across a post from influencer Olivia McDowell, who showed how she organizes her closet — and one of her organizing superheroes is the Wiosi Premium Clear Purse Hanger Closet Set. Once I saw these purse hooks, I knew that I needed them ASAP.
I plan on using them for my purses (because I have a ton!). However, I did want to get the most out of my money since it comes in a bundle of three and brainstormed other ways I could use these hooks in my closet. In addition to my purses, I’m going to use them for my belts to free up some space.
On the Amazon site, this item has 4.8 stars and over 500 reviews with purchasers leaving reviews like: “These hangers are pricier than most on Amazon, but you’ll understand why once you have them, especially if you’ve used cheaper ones. The difference in quality and durability is clear — they’re fancier, heavier, and wider. I recommend getting a box of cheaper hangers, which are still good quality, for smaller purses. However, definitely invest in these for your high-end designer bags,” and, “They are great for organizing handbags and keep the straps secured without getting twisted and damaged. They look great hanging in my closet & need to buy a few more!”
At $30 for three, these are extremely worth it because they’re high-quality and very sturdy. This item comes in two colors, clear and black, so if you are indecisive, you can purchase both and see which works best for your closet. Amazon seriously has everything you need from hangers, comforters and even purse hooks. One of my favorite joys is having a clean and organized closet, so I’m ready to use these for mine immediately!