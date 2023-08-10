Amazon Is Selling a Nugget Couch Dupe for Kids’ Playrooms
If your kids are desperate for an indoor play option that they’ll never get tired of, there’s one item that you need to add to your Amazon shopping cart. Right now, the online retailer is selling a modular foam play fort that can be assembled into so many different things, and it’s relatively easy on your wallet.
Called the Yourigami Kids Convertible Play Couch, this set of four modular foam pieces is on sale for just $199.99. It comes in four fun colors, and each piece in the set has a removable soft-touch cover that can be tossed in the washing machine.
Kids can build their own couches and chairs to lounge and watch movies — basically, anything your kid can dream, they can make using the Yourigami pieces. The pieces are also made with sturdy foam so they’ll hold up to hours upon hours of play. And each zippered cover features a handle so kids can easily grab the pieces and build to their hearts’ content.
The price is what makes the Yourigami Kids Convertible Play Couch stand out from other foam modular sofas and play sets, and the same company happens to have a play gym ($221) and play castle ($142) in the same colors.
Head over to Amazon to check out the Yourigami play set, and picture all the different ways your kids will be able to play. With so many pieces at their disposal, their imaginations will truly run wild in the best way possible.
Buy: Yourigami Kids Convertible Play Couch, $199.99