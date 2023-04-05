Angela Lansbury’s LA Home Just Hit the Market — And It’s Where She Filmed an Iconic Wellness Video

“Southern California, where I have lived for the past six years, is known for its clear skies and brilliant sunlight,” Lansbury writes in the first chapter of the book. “But every now and then a thick fog, what we used to call a real ‘pea souper’ in London, will roll in from the Pacific. My house, perched up on a wooded hillside, becomes enveloped by mist. At times, I love to light a fire and settle down in a big comfy chair and read a stack of letters.”