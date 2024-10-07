Anthropologie’s “Stunning” New Holiday Collab Has Tons of Vintage-Inspired Essentials

“We are delighted to collaborate with The Metropolitan Museum of Art as this collection allows us to infuse our creative vision with The Met’s unparalleled historical resources, resulting in an assortment that is both timeless and elegant,” says Katherine Finder, chief merchandising officer of Anthropologie Living, in a press release about the collaboration. “Our collection takes you from an elegant dinner to after dinner cocktails and dessert — truly a magical way to celebrate the holidays with family and friends.”