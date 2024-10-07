Newsletters

Anthropologie’s “Stunning” New Holiday Collab Has Tons of Vintage-Inspired Essentials

Over the years, Anthropologie has teamed up with its fair share of talented interior designers and decor brands on home collections — House of Hackney, Matilda Goad, and Amber Lewis, for starters. But the brand’s latest collaborator might be its most iconic: The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Ahead of the holiday season, these two powerhouses have released an entertaining collection that’s equal parts sparkly and special, perfect for all your festive hosting and decorating needs

Inspired by Gilded Age artwork found in the American Wing at The Met, the 44-piece assortment leans into opulence with its golden finishes, cut-glass details, and rich, jewel tone accents. You’ll find everything you need to set a stunning table, from patterned dinnerware and serveware to intricate glassware, barware, and beyond. The line also includes decorative accents, ranging from a candle and photo frames to floral pick ornaments and a beautiful menorah

The Met x Anthropologie Stoneware Teacup & Saucer Set
“We are delighted to collaborate with The Metropolitan Museum of Art as this collection allows us to infuse our creative vision with The Met’s unparalleled historical resources, resulting in an assortment that is both timeless and elegant,” says Katherine Finder, chief merchandising officer of Anthropologie Living, in a press release about the collaboration. “Our collection takes you from an elegant dinner to after dinner cocktails and dessert — truly a magical way to celebrate the holidays with family and friends.” 

The Met x Anthropologie Stoneware Soup Bowls, Set of 4
As an art history nerd and an Anthro fan girl, I definitely geeked out on this collab. The mirrored glass pieces are truly exquisite and remind me of vintage heirlooms but at a fraction of the cost true Gilded Age antiques would set you back. And the floral motifs used on the serving pieces and dinnerware are lovely; they’re spot-on for historic Art Nouveau designs but don’t feel as fussy or stuck in the past as some things from that time period. 

The Met x Anthropologie Floral Candle Holder
The Met x Anthropologie collaboration is available online now, and pieces will be rolling out to Anthropologie stores. Prices start at $18 for a mug and run up to $148 for a tiered serving stand.

